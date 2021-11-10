Will Pfizer Stock Continue To Rise?

[Updated: Nov 8, 2021] PFE Stock Rise

The stock price of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) surged 11% in a single day on Friday Nov 5, 2021. The rise can be attributed to the company announcing positive data for its oral pill for the treatment of Covid-19. Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill used in combination with an HIV drug cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults who’ve been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. Pfizer’s oral pill is now the second antiviral pill after Merck’s to demonstrate strong effectiveness for treating Covid-19. The company will now seek regulatory approvals for this pill. Note that Pfizer’s pill appears to be more effective over Merck’s, which reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 50% for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

Last week, Pfizer also released its upbeat Q3 results, with revenue of $24.1 billion, compared to our forecast of $23.5 billion and $22.6 billion consensus estimate. The company’s bottom-line of $1.34 on a per share and adjusted basis was up a solid 133% y-o-y, and compares with our forecast of $1.35 and consensus estimate of $1.08. The Covid-19 vaccine continued to be the key growth driver with sales of $13 billion during the quarter. The nine month sales (ending Sep 2021) for the vaccine now stands at over $24 billion, and Pfizer now forecasts its sales to be around $36 billion for the full-year 2021, and another $29 billion in 2022. Our dashboard on Pfizer Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments.

While the vaccine sales figures are in-line with our earlier forecasts, the oral pill is something that investors will be looking forward to. The Covid-19 vaccine sales are expected to decline with rising global vaccination rates, but the Covid-19 oral pills could garner recurring revenues for Pfizer in the years to come. The U.S. government has been in negotiations with Pfizer for 1.7 million courses of treatment, with an additional option for 3.3 million at a price of $700 per treatment, implying a potential revenue of as high as $3.5 billion from the U.S. government alone.

Taking into account the company’s Q3 results as well as the positive data from its oral pill for Covid-19, we have now revised our Pfizer’s Valuation to $56 per share based on adjusted EPS of $4.40 and 12.7x P/E multiple in 2021. This reflects a premium of 8% to our prior estimate of $52. The change stems primarily from an upward revision in P/E multiple, as the earnings growth for Pfizer over the coming years is now expected to be better than our earlier estimates, given the potential recurring revenues from its oral pill (subject to regulatory approval) as well as some contribution from its Covid-19 vaccine, while its non-Covid-19 related business sees steady growth. Overall, we believe that despite a large 11% rise for PFE stock in a day, it has more room for growth, and it is likely to see higher levels going forward.

[Updated: Nov 1, 2021] PFE Q3 Earnings Preview

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is scheduled to report its Q3 2021 results on Tuesday, November 2. We expect the company to likely post revenue and earnings well above the consensus estimates, primarily led by its Covid-19 vaccine. Pfizer should see an overall pickup in pharmaceutical demand due to an increase in hospital visits with economies opening up gradually. We expect the company to navigate well based on these trends over the latest quarter. Furthermore, we also think PFE stock remains attractive at the current valuation. Trefis’ forecast indicates that Pfizer’s valuation is $52 per share, which is 18% above the current market price of $44. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Pfizer’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.

(1) Revenues expected to be above the consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Pfizer’s Q3 2021 revenues to be around $23.5 billion, 4% above the $22.6 billion consensus estimate. Now that the economies are opening up with vaccination programs underway in multiple countries, pharmaceutical companies will likely benefit from an increase in the volume of new patient starts. For Pfizer, its Covid-19 vaccine remains the key growth driver in the near term, with 2021 annual sales projected to be as high as $35 billion, per Trefis estimates.

Pfizer’s Q2 2021 sales were up 86% y-o-y to $19.0 billion, primarily driven by $7.8 billion sales from its Covid-19 vaccine, and the contribution of this vaccine is expected to remain high in Q3. Overall, it appears that the Covid-19 vaccine will continue to drive the company’s top and bottom line expansion for now, but leaving that aside, revenue for its other drugs grew 10% in Q2, led by strong growth in biosimilars and alliance revenues, a trend expected to continue in the near term. Our dashboard on Pfizer Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments.

2) EPS likely to be above the consensus estimates

Pfizer’s Q3 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $1.35 per Trefis analysis, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. Pfizer’s adjusted net income of $6.1 billion in Q2 2021 reflected a large 75% rise from its $3.5 billion figure in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher revenues. For the full year 2021, we expect the adjusted EPS to be higher at $4.65 compared to $2.22 in 2020.

(3) Stock price estimate 18% above the current market price

Going by our Pfizer’s Valuation, with an EPS estimate of $4.65 and a P/E multiple of 11x in 2021, this translates into a price of $52, over 18% higher than the current market price of $44. While the 11x figure is lower than the levels of over 14x seen in 2018 and 16x as recently as late 2020, this can be attributed to the fact that Pfizer’s EPS will be very high in 2021, followed by a decline from 2022 onward, with a slowdown in Covid-19 vaccine sales. Look at our Covid-19 Vaccine Updates for more details.

Note: P/E Multiples are based on Share Price at the end of the year and reported (or expected) Adjusted Earnings for the full year.

