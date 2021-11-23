Will Pfizer ETFs Soar on Positive COVID-19 Vaccine Updates?

Investors have multiple reasons to cheer the Pfizer Inc. PFE stock as several positive updates about the Pfizer and BioNTech SE BNTX COVID-19 vaccine have hit the market. To begin with, the FDA has broadened the emergency use authorization (EUA) approval of the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to adults aged 18 and above. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has also issued a recommendation suggesting a booster dose. In fact, all the 11 ACIP members unanimously recommended the booster dose.

In another development, Pfizer has announced positive results from a longer-term analysis of their COVID-19 vaccine’s safety and efficacy levels in individuals aged 12 through 15 years. Per the new findings from the companies’ pivotal Phase 3 trial, a two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (30-µg per dose) delivered 100% effectiveness against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose.

Market participants willing to ride Pfizer’s gains from the latest nod on the booster shots can consider ETFs like iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF IHE, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund FDL, iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF IEIH and Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF PJP.

It is important to note that the booster shot can be administered to all individuals aged 18 years and above and have completed the primary vaccination with any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines. One can opt for the booster shot at least six months post-completion of the second dose of the primary series.

Presently, Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty stands to be the only COVID-19 vaccine to have received “full” FDA approval for immunization of adults. The approval was granted by the FDA in August 2021. According to the FDA, the approval was provided after evaluating enormous vaccine data covering about 40,000 trial participants and reflecting 91% efficiency in preventing COVID-19 (per a CNBC article).

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine is also authorized for emergency use in children aged six to 11 years as well as adolescents aged 12 years and above in the United States and Canada. It is also authorized for use in adolescents and adults in Europe.

ETFs to Shine Bright

The full FDA approval has been increasing the confidence for imposing vaccine mandates. Also, the unvaccinated population is now more likely to opt for vaccinations. Now, the nod for booster shots can likely enhance the confidence toward jabs, resulting in more people opting for the vaccination. This update is going to accelerate demand for coronavirus vaccines and boost the company’s financials.

Considering the important role played by the coronavirus vaccines in Pfizer’s recent earnings results, the latest developments can be a positive for the stock. Interestingly, Pfizer has earned revenues of $24.3 billion in the first nine months from the sale of Comirnaty. It is expected to witness total sales of roughly $36 billion at the end of 2021. The early receipt of regulatory authorization for paediatrics and adolescents in the United States has put Pfizer and BioNTech in an advantageous position to gain a lead in the COVID-19 vaccine space. Pfizer expects to generate total sales of approximately $29 billion by delivering 1.7 billion doses of Comirnaty in 2022.

Thus, let’s take a look at ETFs with high exposure to Pfizer that can gain from the recent development:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF provides exposure to U.S. companies that manufacture prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF 47 stocks in its basket, with Pfizer making up 21.7% share. The product has AUM of about $384.4 million. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF charges 42 basis points (bps) in fees and expenses (read: Wave of Solid Q3 Earnings Push Pharma ETFs Higher).

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund replicates as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield of the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and holds 100 stocks in its basket.

Pfizer holds 6.6% weight in the fund. The product has amassed $1.67 billion in its asset base. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has an expense ratio of 0.45%.

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF employs data science techniques to identify companies with exposure to the innovative healthcare sector and holds 248 stocks in its basket, with Pfizer making up for a 7.7% share.

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare has AUM of about $41.9 million. The fund charges 18 bps in fees and expenses (read: JNJ Posts Mixed Q3 Bag, Ups View: ETFs in Focus).

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of the Dynamic Pharmaceutical Intellidex Index and holds 23 stocks in its basket, with Pfizer making up for a 6.5% share.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has AUM of about $437.4 million. The fund charges 58 bps in fees and expenses.

