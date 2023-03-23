Will Petrobras (PBR) Suspend its Planned Asset Divestment?

Petrobras PBR, Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company, has been urged to suspend the sale of its assets citing unfavorable conditions, per media reports. Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recently halted the sale in his first explicit statement on the matter, alerting Petrobras President Comrade Jean Paul on the same.

Brazil’s Ministry of Mining and Energy requested that the state-controlled company suspend asset sales for 90 days while it reviews its national energy policy. Oil unions, a crucial source of support for Lula, have demanded a halt to asset sales. According to Petrobras, the company has conducted a preliminary investigation and hasn’t found grounds for which the projects for which contracts have already been signed should be suspended.

Signed contracts include the sale of the North Pole Capixaba onshore mature fields in Espirito Santo state for $544 million and the Potiguar onshore fields in Rio Grande do Norte state for $1.38 billion.

FUP, the union representing oil workers responded by calling for a strike on Mar 24.The union will convene meetings on the day of inaction to evaluate the approval of strikes against any attempt to privatize Petrobras’ assets in the Lula government, per media reports.

According to Petrobras, other contracts that have not yet been signed will still be examined. Assets in Colombia, including the Tayrona exploration block and the established Bahia Terra hub, are among the divestitures in the binding phase that are now being discussed with a consortium made up of PetroReconcavao and Eneva. Additionally at the binding stage, are the sales of TSB, a participant in the Parana-Uruguayana pipeline, and TGB, the company that owns and operates the Brazil-Bolivia pipeline.

