Will Personalis' Testing Growth And MRD Strategy Pay Off In 2025?

(RTTNews) - Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) delivered a solid start to 2025, with significant growth in molecular test volumes and strong performance in its pharma services segment, even as the company posted a wider net loss.

Personalis is a precision oncology company specializing in advanced genomics, with a strategic focus on minimal residual disease or MRD detection through its NeXT Personal platform.

Q1, 2025 Performance:

Personalis reported total revenue of $20.6 million in the first quarter 2025, a 6 percent increase from $19.5 million in the same quarter last year. The gain was driven primarily by pharma tests and services, which generated $13.6 million, up 39 percent year-over-year.

However, revenue from population sequencing and enterprise sales declined 29 percent to $6.7 million, reflecting an expected decrease in volume from Natera.

Test volumes saw a notable boost, with 2,184 molecular tests delivered, a 52 percent sequential increase from the fourth quarter 2024, signaling rising adoption of NeXT Personal.

Gross margin improved to 35.0 percent, up from 28.1 percent in the first quarter 2024, thanks to a more favorable revenue mix.

Despite these gains, net loss widened to $15.8 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.0 million, or $0.26 per share, a year ago. The increased loss was primarily due to ongoing investments in commercial and clinical infrastructure.

Pipeline and Clinical Highlights:

Personalis showcased compelling data from its NeXT Personal MRD platform in colorectal and breast cancers.

In a study of 71 colorectal cancer patients with British Columbia Cancer, the test detected 100 percent of eventual recurrences before imaging. 87 percent of recurrences were identified within 2-8 weeks post-surgery, with 64 percent of detections falling into an ultra-sensitive range.

The company also published breast cancer data or Royal Marsden in Annals of Oncology and submitted a dossier to Medicare seeking reimbursement for early-stage breast cancer.

Additionally, results from the TRACERx lung cancer study, published in Nature Medicine, linked ctDNA levels to recurrence and validated NeXT Personal's utility in early-stage patients.

The Road Ahead:

For the second quarter of 2025, Personalis expects total revenue to range between $19.5 million and $20.5 million, compare with the total revenue of $20.6 million in the first quarter 2025.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, anticipating total revenue of $80 million to $90 million,compared with the full year 2024 revenue of $84.6 million including $62 million to $64 million from pharma and other customers, $15 million to $16 million from population sequencing, and $3 million to $10 million from reimbursed clinical testing. Gross margin guidance was raised slightly to 22 percent-24 percent, down from 2024's 32 percent as the company invests ahead of broader reimbursement. The expected net loss narrowed to $83 million (from $85 million), and cash usage was guided at $75 million, reflecting expansion of Personalis' "Win in MRD" strategy.

Cash Position:

As of March 31, 2025, Personalis held $185.7 million in cash and short-term investments.

It also raised $17.8 million through its ATM equity program in the first quarter 2025 and used $20.5 million in cash for operations and equipment during the quarter. The company believes it remains well-capitalized to fund its strategic initiatives.

Currently, PSNL is trading at $4.34 up by 8.5 percent on the Nasdaq.

