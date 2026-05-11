Will PepsiCo Foods North America Drive a 2026 Turnaround?

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is making strategic moves to position its PepsiCo Foods North America (PFNA) segment as a key driver of a turnaround in 2026, supported by improving volume trends, deep consumer engagement, accelerating innovation and disciplined productivity initiatives. The company has taken several strategic steps, including lowering snack prices, simplifying operations, reducing product complexity and introducing healthier snack innovations to revive consumer demand and improve volumes.



Encouragingly, the company’s PFNA segment posted a clearer volume signal in first-quarter 2026, with 2% organic volume growth and 1% organic revenue growth as affordability investments and innovation reached the market. Management highlighted volume growth in large snack brands, broader distribution of products positioned around simpler ingredient cues and continued build-out of its permissible portfolio, including Siete and certain better-for-you snack lines.



The company highlighted that it is refreshing and restaging additional brands, including Tostitos and Quaker, with updated visuals and simpler ingredients where applicable. This combination of pricing architecture, brand activity and portfolio mix supports management’s view that PFNA performance can improve through 2026. Our model predicts revenues for the PFNA segment to improve 2% year over year in the second quarter and 2.2% in 2026.



Hence, the company’s efforts have started showing encouraging signs, with snack volumes returning to growth after a prolonged slowdown. In addition, restructuring initiatives and supply-chain optimization are expected to support operational efficiency and long-term profitability. In a nutshell, PEP’s PFNA has the potential to drive a meaningful turnaround in 2026, provided it successfully balances affordability, innovation and margin discipline.

PEP’s Peers: How are They Doing?

The Coca-Cola Company KO operates a highly diversified global non-alcoholic beverage portfolio across carbonated soft drinks, hydration, energy, juices, dairy, coffee, tea and functional beverages. KO’s strategy centers on brand-led growth, premiumization, zero-sugar innovation and expansion in faster-growing categories. Coca-Cola is prioritizing strong innovations, focused on transformative product development, expanded portfolios and robust consumer engagement.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST continues to benefit from constant growth in the global energy drink market, backed by strong demand across convenience stores and other key retail channels. MNST continues to innovate with new flavors and health-oriented products while optimizing its supply chain and implementing strategic pricing actions. Monster Beverage continues to benefit from the expansion of the energy drinks market and product launches, reinforcing its category strength.

PEP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of PepsiCo have gained 7.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 11.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, PEP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53X compared with the industry’s average of 19.07X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year rise of 6% and 6.2%, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved north in the past 30 days.



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PepsiCo stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.