Will Passenger Ticket Revenues Aid Carnival's (CCL) Q4 Earnings?

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 21. The company is likely to benefit from robust passenger ticket revenues. CCL has exhibited a solid performance in the past year, with the stock rising 120.9% and outperforming the industry’s 19.6% growth.

Robust Passenger Ticket Revenues Bode Well

CCL is anticipated to see improved performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, driven by robust passenger ticket revenues. The company is expected to have witnessed heightened booking activities, a favorable pricing environment and successful capacity-generation initiatives, all contributing positively to its financial results.



Additionally, the company's performance in the quarter to be reported is likely to have been boosted by strong demand and improved onboard spending. With the strength and diversity of its brands and itineraries, CCL boasts a broader passenger base among potential and repeat cruise vacationers.



Our model predicts passenger ticket revenues to surge 47.6% year over year to $3,350.1 million. Per our model, revenues from North America, Europe, Australia and Other will likely jump 34.8%, 23.2%, 19.9% and 767.5% year over year to $3,200.6 million, $1,529.8 million, $302.2 million and $193.6 million, respectively.



Click here to know how the company’s overall fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to be.

Carnival Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Carnival Corporation price-eps-surprise | Carnival Corporation Quote

Overall Q4 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is currently pegged at a loss of 12 cents per share, compared with a loss of 85 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $5.32 billion, suggesting a 38.6% year-over-year jump.



CCL currently carries a Zacks rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 139.2% in the past year. RCL’s earnings beat the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Live Nation have gained 34.3% in the past year. LYV’s earnings beat the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 37.5%.



Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN has an Earnings ESP of +47.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Cedar Fair have gained 0.7% in the past year. FUN’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 67.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.