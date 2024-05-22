Will Palantir Stock Join the "Magnificent Seven" by 2030?

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is getting its share of hype, and for good reason. The software, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics platform for enterprises and governments has been growing quickly since going public in 2020. It's also growing a legion of enthusiastic shareholders. Some of that enthusiasm is related to its eccentric CEO, who has done things his own way to disrupt a once stodgy industry (government defense spending).

The growth (and the hype) has some arguing that Palantir is poised to become one of the next big technology stocks. Can the AI upstart join the "Magnificient Seven" by 2030? Let's take a closer look and find out.

AI software for commercial and government customers

Palantir was founded back in 2004 as a big-data and analytics-software platform. Its goal was to sell innovative and modern software solutions to government agencies and the Department of Defense. At the time, many Silicon Valley companies were hesitant to get involved in certain government-related work because it was deemed by some to be politically fraught. Palantir's willingness to work with the government at that time has turned out to be advantageous. There was a huge opportunity to modernize the software and analytics platforms for the United States and its allies. Palantir's government segment now generates $1.27 billion in revenue on an annualized basis.

After landing with government agencies, Palantir moved to start selling its analytics programs to large commercial customers. It has 427 commercial customers today, up from just 49 back at the end of 2020. In recent years, the company has invested heavily in its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) to further advance its platform for its large customers.

I'm not going to pretend to understand how these AI tools work, but the technology departments at all these companies and government agencies seem to like them. Palantir now has 554 total customers, up from 139 at the end of 2020. These customers value Palantir's software platform, which should lead to more customer wins around the world. This, in turn, can drive revenue growth for years to come.

More strong growth, profits finally arriving

Speaking of revenue, last quarter Palantir put up strong top-line results. Sales grew 21% year over year to $634 million, driven by U.S. commercial revenue growing 40% year over year. The company also grew its customer count by 40% year over year, which is a good indicator of future revenue growth.

Another positive thing about Palantir is the fact that it is growing while generating profits. A couple of years ago, Palantir had an operating margin of negative 100%. Over the last 12 months, it has posted a positive 8% margin that continues to climb higher. With extremely high gross margins, I would expect Palantir's bottom-line profitability to be quite healthy once it matures.

Can this be a big tech stock?

There's a lot to like about Palantir. However, optimistic investors need to be realistic about whether this company will be a technology giant anytime soon. It is simply not a large enough business financially.

Palantir did $2.3 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. Revenue has grown at a 30% rate since 2018. Let's say the company can grow at a 30% rate from now until 2030. With these estimates, Palantir will likely generate $18 billion in revenue annually by 2030. Not bad. However, many of these big technology companies generate annual revenue exceeding $200 billion today. Alphabet did $318 billion in sales over the past 12 months while Microsoft did $237 billion, all with strong gross margins like Palantir. That is more than 10 times what Palantir could generate if revenue keeps growing at a 30% rate for seven straight years.

Can Palantir be a good stock to own over the long term? Sure it can, as long as it keeps growing revenue quickly and generating healthy profits. But a big technology stock this is not.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,722!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brett Schafer has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.