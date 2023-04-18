Will Packaging Weakness Mar Constellium's (CSTM) Q1 Earnings?

Constellium SE CSTM is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 earnings numbers on Apr 26, before market open.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Constellium this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Constellium’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strength in the Aerospace & Transportation (A&T) and Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I) segments. Pricing actions and cost-control measures are expected to have driven the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strong demand and higher shipments of aerospace rolled products are likely to have boosted the A&T unit’s performance.



Improving automotive demand and higher shipments of automotive extruded products are expected to have aided the AS&I segment.



However, the Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP) is likely to have put up a weak show due to reduced shipments and lower metal prices. Continued inflationary pressure and supply chain disruptions are expected to have impacted CSTM’s first-quarter performance.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Constellium this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Constellium has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 27 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Constellium currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Constellium reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 20 cents per share whichmissed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. Total revenues of $1,883 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,722 million. The top line declined year over year, while the bottom line improved substantially.

