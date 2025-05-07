Will Oscar Health's Strong Q1 Performance Continue Through 2025?

(RTTNews) - Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) has reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, fueled by significant year-over-year growth in revenue and net income, driven by rising membership and operational efficiencies.

Oscar Health is a healthcare technology company that provides innovative insurance solutions, with a focus on improving the healthcare experience for its members through technology. It operates in the individual, small group, and Medicare Advantage markets, offering personalized healthcare coverage through its Oscar Health platform.

Q1, 2025 Performance:

Oscar Health posted total revenue of approximately $3.0 billion for the first quarter of 2025, a 42 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by a rise in membership across its key markets.

The company reported net income attributable to Oscar Health of $275.3 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to $177.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

Earnings from operations also saw a notable increase, reaching $297.1 million, up from $185.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 came in at $328.8 million, reflecting a strong increase from $219.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the company's medical loss ratio slightly increased to 75.4 percent, impacted by $31 million in unfavorable prior-period development. Meanwhile, the SG&A expense ratio improved to 15.8 percent, down from 18.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024, as the company benefited from fixed cost leverage and efficiencies in variable costs.

The Road Ahead:

Oscar Health reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting continued growth and margin expansion. The company aims to maintain strong performance throughout the year, driven by operational efficiencies and growing membership.

Oscar's CEO, Mark Bertolini, expressed confidence in the company's momentum, noting, "We are poised to deliver superior value to our members and partners, and we continue to expect meaningful margin expansion this year."

Cash Position:

As of March 31, 2025, Oscar Health had cash and cash equivalents totaling $2.24 billion. The company has maintained a solid cash position to support its growth and expansion initiatives throughout 2025 and beyond.

Currently, OSCR is trading at $16.36 up by 25.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

