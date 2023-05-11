Will Operational Improvement Aid VirTra's (VTSI) Q1 Earnings?

VirTra, Inc. VTSI is slated to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 15 after the closing bell.

VirTra surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 333.33% in the last reported quarter. It came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 159.72%.

Factors to Note

Improved success in the law enforcement market and an increase in federal government police contracts may have boosted VirTra’s sales performance in the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, VTSI’s focus on expanding the Subscription Training Equipment and Partnership program is likely to have been beneficial for its first-quarter revenues.

The company’s effort in improving its product offerings through better technology and increased investments is likely to have bolstered its revenues in the first quarter of 2023. Also, VirTra’s new facility in Florida may have added impetus to its military business, thus providing a positive outlook for the overall sales performance for the upcoming quarterly results.

Such tailwinds are likely to have boosted the top and bottom lines of the company. However, certain increases in the cost may turn out to be a headwind for the bottom line in the first quarter.

VirTra, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VirTra, Inc. price-eps-surprise | VirTra, Inc. Quote

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $7.1 million, indicating an increase of 5% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, in line with the prior-year quarter’s figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VirTra this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VirTra has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Upcoming Defense Releases

HEICO Corporation HEI delivered an earnings surprise of 1.52% in the last reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $654.3 million. This implies an improvement of 21.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

AAR Corp. AIR delivered an earnings surprise of 10.29% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $2.67 billion. This indicates an increase of 21.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.96 per share. This calls for an upside of 16.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

Triumph Group, Inc.’s TGI long-term earnings growth rate is 2.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $347 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 20% in the last reported quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.