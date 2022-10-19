Will OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might OncoCyte Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. OncoCyte has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$45m in cash it held at June 2022. Importantly, its cash burn was US$46m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2022 it had roughly 12 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is OncoCyte Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that OncoCyte actually boosted its cash burn by 43%, year on year. But looking on the bright side, its revenue gained by 91%, lending some credence to the growth narrative. The company needs to keep up that growth, if it is to really please shareholders. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can OncoCyte Raise Cash?

While OncoCyte seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$90m, OncoCyte's US$46m in cash burn equates to about 51% of its market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

Is OncoCyte's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought OncoCyte's revenue growth was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for OncoCyte that you should be aware of before investing.

