Will Oil Prices Spike or Remain Elevated Due to Rising Geopolitical Risk?

#marketseverywhere | BofA's Global Fund Manager Survey: "turns bearish again...hard [economic] landing expectations rising...lower bond yields = consensus next 12 months...investor cash levels rise..."

"...absolute Fund Manager Survey investor positioning (net %)

Bullish: cash, Japan, tech, commodities, energy;

Bearish: UK, utilities, Eurozone, real estate."

sentiment not very positive as investors are risk averse...

| Yields at highest levels since 2006 following positive economic data...will the rapidly rising rates break something?

| Will oil prices spike and/or remain elevated due to rising geopolitical risk...?

| From last Friday: "Rising inflation expectations weigh on consumer sentiment...higher gas prices and political uncertainty weighed on their assessment of both current and future economic conditions." -Oxford Economics

| Will central banks start easing again? at the risk of reigniting inflation. Inflation is always a monetary phenomenon...

| Rate hike odds move up on stronger than expected economic data...

| "There is not a lot of conviction in the market today. Between domestic politics, an escalating geopolitical crisis, and the unknown extent of the lagged effects of tightening, we are in an extremely uncertain backdrop." -Piper Sandler's Michael Kantrowitz

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities LOWER / TYields + Oil + Dollar HIGHER

| more Fedspeak this week... | geopolitical tensions on the forefront...

| China's Economy Beats Forecasts With 4.9% Growth in Q3 After Stimulus -BBG

DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.4% Nasdaq -0.7% R2K -0.9% Cdn TSX -0.4%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.7% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.879%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,951, WTI +2%, $88; Brent +2%, $91, Bitcoin $28,361

| THEMES: yields marching higher | stubborn moderate inflation a risk (CPI +PPI >expected) | where is oil going with geopolitical risks building? | Fedspeak turning dovish | Rising Federal Deficit | Optimism around upcoming Q3 earnings season | Q3 Bank earnings better than expected – will this earnings season be better than expected?

2) Outperformance concentrated around AI/mega cap growth names while defensives underperform

3) Recessionary Concerns rising again? | "...business sentiment has deteriorated in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel. Based on the first wave of responses to our latest Global Risk Survey, businesses now perceive a weaker global growth outlook than in last month's survey and judge that recession risks have increased." -Oxford Economics

4) JOB MARKET: cooling off but still strong

5) THIS WEEK: "US activity data, Q3 GDP in China and the CPI in Japan. In Europe, the spotlight will be on inflation and labour market indicators in the UK.

From central banks, key events include the Fed's Beige Book, Chair Powell's speech, as well as rate fixings in China. Notable earnings releases include TSMC, Tesla and Lockheed Martin." -Deutsche Bank

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Emissions Tied to Asset Owners’ Financing Activities Fall for First Time - BNN

-In its latest annual progress report published Wednesday, the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance said total absolute financed greenhouse gas emissions for its 86 members fell 3.5% to 213.4 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 from 221.2 million tons a year earlier.

-While the decrease is small—7.8 million tons is equivalent to taking 1.7 million cars off the road for a year—the result “makes us believe our approach works,” NZAOA Chair Günther Thallinger said in an interview.

Biggest polluting firms failing on short-term emissions goals -investors - Reuters

-Fewer than one in five of the world's biggest polluting companies have short-term emissions reductions targets in line with keeping global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius, Climate Action 100+ said on Wednesday.

-Just 2% of companies plan to phase out investments in unabated carbon-intensive assets by a specified year, CA100+ said, while not one of the 32 upstream oil and gas companies it speaks to have capex plans aligned with the global climate pact agreed in Paris in 2015.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Joe Biden tells Israel ‘other team’ behind deadly hospital explosion - FT

- Biden, in Israel , says hospital blast caused by militants - RTRS

, says - Hamas says it's closely coordinating war’s next moves with Hezbollah- Politico

with Hezbollah- Pentagon accuses China’s fighter jets of ‘coercive’ acts in Indo-Pacific- FT

in Indo-Pacific- China's growth surprise is not tempting investors- RTRS

is not tempting investors- UK inflation holds steady at 6.7% in September- FT

in September- Chip stocks shed $73 billion after US curbs Nvidia sales to China- BBG

after US curbs Nvidia sales to China- Bank of Japan steps into debt market to slow rising bond yields- BBG

to slow rising bond yields- Middle East crisis casts shadow over ECB meeting- FT

over ECB meeting- ECB’s Holzmann says not out of the woods yet on inflation- BBG

on inflation- BOJ discusses raising FY24 price view to 2% or more- BBG

or more- Bullock worried ongoing geopolitical 'shocks' will entrench inflation-ABC

US throws Nvidia a lifeline while choking off China's chipmaking future- RTRS

while choking off China's chipmaking future- Microsoft to add Amazon as 365 Cloud customer in $1B deal- BI

in $1B deal- UK rents rise at fastest rate since records began- FT

since records began- Carrefour and Suning in legal battle over China stores- FT

over China stores- Whitehaven set to win BHP’s Queensland coal auction - AFR

coal - SK Hynix denies report about approaching SoftBank on Kioxia merger - RTRS

about approaching - Visa, Mastercard drop as Fed eyes changes to debit-card fee cap - BBG

as Fed eyes - Musk's X tests $1-a-year subscription to reduce spam , bot accounts- BBG

, bot accounts- Australian LNG unions call off strikes after Chevron deal-BBG