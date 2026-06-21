Will Nvidia Stock Soar After June 24? The Evidence is Piling Up and Here's What It Shows

Key Points

Nvidia’s strengths in AI chips have pushed earnings to record-high levels.

Various headwinds have limited Nvidia’s share price performance this year.

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Investors hoping for an artificial intelligence (AI) win have flocked to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in recent years, and it's proven to be a winning bet. The stock has climbed 1,000% over five years. The reason for such a move? Nvidia designs a product that's unavoidable for those running AI workloads: the AI chip. But this isn't just any AI chip. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the fastest around, and customers have rushed to gain access to them.

All of this has spurred tremendous growth for Nvidia. The company's revenue and net income have surged to record levels, finishing last year at $215 billion and $120 billion, respectively.

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But this year hasn't been a year of extraordinary stock market performance for Nvidia so far. AI stocks came under pressure in the first half amid concerns about the economy and turmoil in Iran. And some investors worried about mounting competition in the AI chip market -- even some of Nvidia's own customers, such as Amazon, are making some of their own AI chips. Though Nvidia's earnings reports have been strong, this hasn't been enough to supercharge the stock.

So, now, with a potential catalyst ahead on June 24, it's fair to ask: Will Nvidia stock soar after that date? The evidence is piling up, and here's what it shows.

Nvidia's recent performance

First, let's talk a bit about Nvidia's recent performance. As mentioned, the company continues to deliver strong growth as AI customers turn to its products and services. In the latest quarter, revenue climbed 85% to $81 billion, and gross margin of more than 74% showed solid profitability on sales.

Importantly, Nvidia offered us a glimpse of what's ahead. The company has set its sights on the central processing unit (CPU) market, one that's worth about $200 billion. Nvidia generally hasn't been a big player here, but for the first time ever, it's set to launch a stand-alone CPU as part of its Vera Rubin launch this fall. And at the same time, it's tackling the personal computer, with the upcoming release of a superchip that includes a GPU and CPU. These launches could be a big move for Nvidia, further broadening its revenue opportunities.

In spite of all of this good news, Nvidia stock hasn't soared this year -- at least not as it's done in the past. As mentioned, though, this has primarily been due to external factors rather than worries about Nvidia's future. It's true that Nvidia may face some competitive pressure -- even from some of its customers -- but it's unlikely that this will significantly impact the company's sales. AI customers may turn to a variety of chip designers, but the speed of Nvidia's chips means they're usually a major part of this mix. And this is likely to continue.

Words from Jensen Huang?

Now, let's turn to the potential catalyst on June 24. And that's Nvidia's annual meeting of shareholders. The company generally doesn't announce major news during the event, but it's possible that chief Jensen Huang will say a few words about Nvidia's progress and the AI opportunity ahead.

Could this be enough to lift the stock? Over the past two years, Nvidia stock hasn't made a big move in the week following the meeting. In 2025 and 2024, it rose less than 2% each time. Still, those were positive moves. It's also important to note that, right now, the general market and geopolitical environment may be improving -- this, as well as the excitement about tech IPOs, from Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) to Cerebras Systems, could buoy Nvidia and other AI players.

All of this means that the evidence is piling up, and it suggests Nvidia could climb after June 24 -- but I wouldn't attribute this to the shareholders' meeting alone. Instead, a more favorable general environment could boost the stock.

Still, it's important to keep in mind that even if Nvidia doesn't climb after June 24, shareholders shouldn't worry: Short-term movements are unlikely to impact your returns over time.

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Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.