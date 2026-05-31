Will Nvidia Stock Rise During June 1 to June 4 From CEO Jensen Huang's Participation in COMPUTEX 2026?

Key Points

COMPUTEX 2026 is set to run this week in Taipei, Taiwan.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver a keynote ahead of COMPUTEX on Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m. local time (Sunday, May 31, at 11 p.m. ET).

During COMPUTEX 2024, Nvidia stock surged 10.4%, versus the S&P 500's 1.4% gain.

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COMPUTEX 2026 is set to run from Tuesday, June 2, to Friday, June 5, local time at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan. (The dates generally correspond to June 1 to June 4 in the United States, with Eastern time lagging Taipei time by 12 hours.)

COMPUTEX is one of the world's largest annual trade shows focused on technology and computer hardware. Global industry giants unveil and launch innovative new products in artificial intelligence (AI) and computing, robotics and mobility, and next-generation technology.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver a keynote ahead of COMPUTEX on Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m. local time (Sunday, May 31, at 11 p.m. ET). The AI chip and infrastructure leader is calling its pre- and extra-trade-show events "GTC Taipei." GTC (GPU Technology Conference) is the name of Nvidia's huge annual AI trade show held in Silicon Valley in March. The company also held a GTC in Washington, D.C., this year.

Will Nvidia stock get a lift from Huang's presentation or those of other Nvidia executives who are presenting throughout the week?

Nvidia stock got a nice boost during COMPUTEX 2024

Nvidia stock got a nice boost during COMPUTEX 2024, though it didn't last year.

What products did Nvidia unveil, announce, or launch at COMPUTEX 2024?

Nvidia unveiled several new data center and gaming products during COMPUTEX 2024. I think Huang's biggest announcement -- and perhaps the one investors liked most -- was that the company was accelerating its release cadence for new data center graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture to once a year from every other year. Huang previewed the planned GPU architectures for the next couple of years.

Huang also announced the widespread adoption of the company's Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform, which the company touts as the world's first Ethernet fabric for AI. Huang also said that Nvidia planned to launch new Spectrum-X products every year.

Besides Huang, what other Nvidia execs are speaking at COMPUTEX 2026?

On June 2 at 9:30 a.m. local time (June 1, 9:30 p.m. ET), Nvidia's head of robotics and edge AI, Deepu Talla, is presenting, "Physical AI at Scale: From Simulation to Real-World Robots."

On June 4 at 9:30 a.m. local time (June 3, 9:30 p.m. ET), Kevin Deierling, Sr. VP of Networking, is presenting, "Extreme Co-Design: Building the AI Factory."

There may be others, too.

What other major publicly traded companies are participating in COMPUTEX 2026?

Here's a partial listing from the COMPUTEX site: Intel, Marvell Technology, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google, Qualcomm, Samsung, Vertiv, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, Texas Instruments, Siemens, Super Micro Computer, Monolithic Power Systems, and Schneider Electric.

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Beth McKenna has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Cadence Design Systems, Intel, Marvell Technology, Microsoft, Monolithic Power Systems, NXP Semiconductors, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Schneider Electric, Synopsys, Texas Instruments, and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.