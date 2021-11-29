Will Novocure Stock Rebound After A Large 22% Fall In A Month?

The stock price of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR), a company working on an innovative cancer treatment alternative using electric fields, has seen a fall of 15% in a week, while it is down 22% over the last month, following its downbeat Q3 results. The company reported sales of $134 million, up 4% y-o-y, but short of $141 consensus estimates, and its loss of $0.13 on a per share basis was also higher than the consensus estimate of $0.07 loss per share. Currently, most of the revenues generated by the company are from glioblastoma (GBM) and investors are now concerned about the GBM revenue growth rate.

Now, the overall GBM market size of $2.1 billion (in 2020) itself is relatively small. But, what is important for NVCR is its final data from a late-stage study targeting non-small cell lung cancer. This data is expected to be released in 2022, along with a data from two phase two studies targeting gastric cancer, followed by data from a late-stage study targeting ovarian cancer in 2023. These are much larger markets compared to GBM, implying that the Novocure treatment has massive potential, if the data is positive and the company successfully secures regulatory approval.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last four years data

After moving -15% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 48% of the occasions.

After moving -12% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 54% of the occasions

After moving -22% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 69% of the occasions.

Novocure (NVCR) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: LEGN highest at -0.8%; SBTX lowest at -18.0%

Ten-Day Return: LEGN highest at 8.8%; SBTX lowest at -16.8%

Twenty-One Days Return: SNSE highest at 3.4%; SBTX lowest at -22.6%

