Will Norwegian Cruise Line Be a $26 Stock?

At least one Wall Street pro thinks the sell-off in Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) stock has gone too far. James Hardiman, an analyst at Wedbush Securities recently attached a $26 per share price target on the battered cruise ship stock, which equates to more than a 100% return from the current level.

Norwegian just reported first-quarter earnings results that showed a significant strain on its business as it operates under a complete "no-sail" order from regulatory bodies including the CDC. Revenue fell 11% in the period, which included just over two weeks of cruise cancellations through late March. The company took several significant writedown charges related to COVID-19 that added up to a $1.6 billion one-time impairment.

Image source: Getty Images.

But Wedbush sees encouraging signs of persistent consumer demand for cruises once the coronavirus threat fades. The nightmare scenario of insolvency, meanwhile, is unlikely now that Norwegian has raised enough capital to potentially operate through 2021 without resuming its cruise services.

Those bright spots do suggest that the 80% stock price sell-off might be overdone. However, the list of risks to this business includes major questions about the timing of any rebound and its profitability going forward. It may also be several years before Norwegian and its peers return to anything approaching normal operating trends, Hardiman said. Those issues, and broader economic challenges, might get in the way of any quick rebound in Norwegian's stock.

10 stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.