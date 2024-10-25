Will Non-COVID-19 Diagnostics Sales Drive Hologic's Q4 Earnings?

Hologic, Inc.’s HOLX Diagnostics segment, excluding COVID-19 assay and related revenues, is expected to have significantly benefited from the robust Panther utilization in its Molecular Diagnostics franchise. Higher gantry deliveries and robust service revenues are likely to have contributed to the Breast Health segment’s performance. Furthermore, MyoSure is likely to have emerged as the key driver of the GYN Surgical division’s revenues.

We anticipate that the company’s fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter financial results, slated to be released on Nov. 4 after the closing bell, will reflect these aspects.

HOLX’s Segments in Detail

Diagnostics

Quarter after quarter, the core Molecular Diagnostics business has been leading the way for Hologic’s Diagnostics segment. The company holds a competitive advantage with Panther due to its efficient workflow, automation, ease of use and continuously expanding menu on the platform. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the number of Panther placements is expected to have increased globally. Both revenues per Panther and the number of assays run per Panther are likely to have risen, positively impacting the overall business revenues.

The BV/CV/TV vaginitis panel is likely to have continued its remarkable growth trajectory. The test is currently ranked the second-largest worldwide. Hologic’s largest molecular diagnostics category, STI testing, may have driven robust U.S. molecular revenues and also performed well internationally. In the fiscal fourth quarter, there may have been higher non-COVID-19 respiratory assay sales, reflecting the continued adoption of the four-plex COVID, Flu A, Flu B and RSV assay. The Biotheranostics business is expected to have remained accretive to growth for the Molecular business.

Hologic’s Cytology and Perinatal business may have delivered a robust international performance from the ongoing adoption of the Genius AI Digital Diagnostics system. Following elevated U.S. sales in fiscal 2023 due to third-party shipping constraints, cytology sales are expected to have witnessed modest growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

According to our model forecast, Diagnostics revenues are likely to increase 3.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Breast Health

Hologic is expected to have benefited from the continuous strong demand for Breast Health products and services. Product revenues are likely to have increased in the fiscal fourth quarter, led by higher sales volumes of digital mammography systems, primarily 3Dimensions systems, and related workstation and workflow products, including software.

Meanwhile, the Breast Imaging business may have driven robust domestic and international revenues. An increase in gantry shipments and higher service revenues are likely to have aided the strong performance, contributing to the division’s growth. We also assume the company to have succeeded in delivering more gantries than fiscal 2023.

Hologic acquired UK-based Endomagnetics in July 2024, expanding its interventional breast health portfolio with wireless breast surgery localization and lymphatic tracing solutions. The addition diversified the Breast Health business and introduced more recurring revenue streams. Endomagnetics is expected to have contributed an estimated $4 million-$5 million to the fiscal fourth-quarter’s top line, consistent with Hologic’s guidance.

Our model projects a 4.4% increase in Hologic’s Breast Health segment revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

GYN Surgical

The segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter may have been led by its key drivers, MyoSure and the related Fluent Fluid Management System. Contributions from the Laparoscopic portfolio are also likely to have been robust despite having smaller revenues than other Surgical business lines.

MyoSure’s international growth rate is expected to have been higher than in the U.S. market, driven by vastly underpenetrated markets and robust demand for minimally invasive options to treat uterine polyps and fibroids. This is also expected to have strongly favored the International Surgical Business’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Our model projects GYN Surgical revenues to increase 4.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 from the comparable 2023 period.

Skeletal Health

The segment has been impacted by a temporary stop ship implemented due to a non-conformance pertaining to electromagnetic compatibility requirements, leading to decreased sales volume of the Horizon DXA systems. The company has been working to resolve the issue with its suppliers and expects to resume shipments in the coming months. Hologic’s Insight FD systems have also seen a declining sales volume from competitive pressures. We expect the situation to have gradually improved, resulting in a modest improvement in the business revenues.

Our model forecast indicates a 1.4% improvement in the Skeletal Health revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Earnings Whispers for HOLX

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates, which is the case here:

Earnings ESP: Hologic has an Earnings ESP of +0.21%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Hologic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

