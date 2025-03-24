Will Nokia Gain From the Expansion of Wi-Fi 7 Enabled FWA Portfolio?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced the launch of a new Wi-Fi 7-enabled compact 5G indoor gateway as part of its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) portfolio. Dubbed FastMile Gateway 4, this cutting-edge solution is tailored to enable operators to deliver 5G speeds throughout homes, ensuring an enhanced consumer experience.

Major Takeaways for NOK’s New Launch

One of the standout features of FastMile Gateway 4 is its integration of high-gain antennas (up to 8 decibels relative to isotropic) and dual-band Wi-Fi 7 in a unified design that allows for easy self-installation by consumers. With four carrier aggregations and up to 300MHz of bandwidth, this state-of-the-art solution optimizes radio capacity, improves coverage and maximizes throughput for an efficient and seamless experience. Its 8RX and 3TX capabilities further enhance spectrum efficiency, enabling greater coverage and faster speeds, while Wi-Fi 7’s multi-link operation delivers up to 4 Gbps of Wi-Fi capacity. These enhancements will likely enable devices to send and receive data simultaneously across multiple frequency bands and channels, boosting connection speeds within the home.



Additionally, the solution is powered by Nokia’s Corteca software, delivering additional features like cloud-based Wi-Fi optimization, and Wi-Fi device management based on industry standards and EasyMesh. To streamline installation, the gateway is supported by a user-friendly mobile app, which guides users in selecting the optimal installation location, ensuring minimal hassle.

Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid NOK’s Prospects?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of multi-gigabit fiber broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Nokia is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking. Its expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



Nokia’s extensive FWA portfolio equips operators with a wide range of Wi-Fi 7 devices tailored to meet their unique and diverse needs. With the addition of the FastMile Gateway 4, the portfolio now includes four different Wi-Fi 7 models, offering operators a broader range of solutions to meet the specific needs of their customers. This expansion ensures that operators can provide reliable and fast 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, addressing the growing demand for high-speed broadband services.



All these advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Nokia’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

NOK Stock Price Performance

Shares of Nokia have gained 50.9% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 44.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOK's Zacks Rank

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

