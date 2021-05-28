Will Newell Brands (NWL) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Newell Brands (NWL) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this consumer products company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Newell Brands, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.45 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newell Brands has increased 7.14% because three estimates have moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.73 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -3.35% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, six estimates have moved up for Newell Brands versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 5.91% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Newell Brands earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Newell Brands have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 6% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.