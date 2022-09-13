Will NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might NeuroOne Medical Technologies Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2022, NeuroOne Medical Technologies had cash of US$10m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$11m. That means it had a cash runway of around 11 months as of June 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqCM:NMTC Debt to Equity History September 12th 2022

How Is NeuroOne Medical Technologies' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, NeuroOne Medical Technologies doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$162k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 69%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can NeuroOne Medical Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, NeuroOne Medical Technologies shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$31m, NeuroOne Medical Technologies' US$11m in cash burn equates to about 35% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is NeuroOne Medical Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

We must admit that we don't think NeuroOne Medical Technologies is in a very strong position, when it comes to its cash burn. While its cash runway wasn't too bad, its increasing cash burn does leave us rather nervous. Summing up, we think the NeuroOne Medical Technologies' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 7 warning signs for NeuroOne Medical Technologies you should be aware of, and 4 of them don't sit too well with us.

