Will NetApp (NTAP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

NetApp (NTAP) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this data storage company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For NetApp, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.01 per share, which is a change of -12.93% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetApp has increased 17.67% over the last 30 days, as nine estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

The company is expected to earn $3.92 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -3.21% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for NetApp, with 10 estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 15.82%.

The promising estimate revisions have helped NetApp earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

While strong estimate revisions for NetApp have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 21.6% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

