Will Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Nektar Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at March 2022, Nektar Therapeutics had cash of US$667m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$440m. That means it had a cash runway of around 18 months as of March 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be a lot longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGS:NKTR Debt to Equity History July 26th 2022

How Well Is Nektar Therapeutics Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Nektar Therapeutics is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 37% in the last year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 18% over the same period. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Nektar Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While Nektar Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Nektar Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$685m and burnt through US$440m last year, which is 64% of the company's market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

Is Nektar Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Nektar Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Nektar Therapeutics that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

