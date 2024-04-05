Will Nasdaq-100 (NDX) FOMC Overpricing Streak Extend to Seven this Week?

We have been dealing with a lack of major economic numbers lately, so this week’s FOMC rate decision and subsequent comments may hold a bit more weight than a normal rate announcement. Recently the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) reactions to the FOMC announcement have been relatively tame, with the market moving more than 1% only once in 2025. A big concern for option traders is if NDX is overdue for an outlier move.

Note on the summary table below, the average NDX price change over the past twelve FOMC meetings has been +/-1.08%. That number is skewed higher by 2024 data points. The average price change for NDX over all trading days over the same period is +/-0.94%, so FOMC day is slightly more volatile than an average trading day. Finally, a significant figure on the table that has changed since the last FOMC announcement is the Net Short P/L which is a positive 47.37 points. That figure was a loss of over 300 points before the last FOMC meeting.

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

As noted, the recent reactions have been relatively tame compared to 2025 figures, something that appears on the chart below. The average move over the last twelve reports is +/-1.08%, but that number drops to +/-0.38% when only using the 2025 reactions. The average price change for NDX over all days in 2025 is much higher at +/-0.99%. If traders are fixated on the lack of volatility for NDX on FOMC day, there may be some cheap option pricing late Tuesday before Wednesday’s announcement.

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

Finally, the chart below shows the 1-day at-the-money (ATM) straddle price on the close the day before an FOMC announcement and the cash settlement value on FOMC day. The last instance where the straddle underpriced the subsequent move was the December 2024 meeting, where the straddle was priced at 187.40 on the close before FOMC day, settling at 790.69 on FOMC day.

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

The lack of significant price action on FOMC day in 2025 may result in lower premiums in front of Wednesday’s FOMC announcement, something that may make purchasing a straddle an attractive approach. However, even buying cheap straddles over the course of 2025 on FOMC day is zero for six. The question may be, is NDX overdue for a big move and if so, will late Tuesday option pricing offer an opportunity to speculate on that outlook.