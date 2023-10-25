Will Musk-Ramaswamy Bromance Result In Some Big Campaign Donations For The GOP Contender?

Several weeks ago, the so-called SPAC king Chamath Palihapitiya held a fundraiser in his Silicon Valley home with the idea of introducing a select group of tech elites to the rising political figure and GOP presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Although names like David Sacks and Brad Gerstner were highlighted as co-hosts on the exclusive invitation, a certain billionaire's name was not mentioned. Palihapitiya had apparently intended to surprise his guests with Elon Musk‘s appearance. The secrecy was noteworthy since it was Musk’s only known appearance at a 2024 financial event, noted Puck.

However, a growing camaraderie between Musk and Ramaswamy became apparent in a recent Twitter/X event in which the two men shared similar insights on preventing a global conflict, thereby avoiding the potential of World War 3.

Musk’s Super-Sized Political Influence

The world’s richest man’s influence in the political arena, accentuated by his vast social media reach, has made him a sought-after figure by many campaigns. A Musk tweet or even the hint of an endorsement could swing millions of opinions, making him a focal point for presidential hopefuls. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s team recently approached Musk for potential financial support though neither divulged the specifics of their talks.

Not all attempts to gain approval (and donations) from the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO have been fruitful. Following Ron DeSantis' announcement of his presidential campaign in a Twitter/X "Spaces" discussion with Musk, there has been a cooling between the two.

And Now, The Musk-Ramaswamy Bromance

At the moment, the 38-year-old entrepreneur seems to be capturing most of Musk’s attention. Their in-person meetings, the one at Palihapitiya’s home and another in Texas, suggest a strengthening bond. Not to mention Ramaswamy's comment that Musk would make an "interesting adviser of mine because he laid off 75% of the employees at Twitter."

Some insiders, cited by Puck, believe that Musk may soon decide to financially back an organization aligned with Ramaswamy’s vision, namely the "dark money" 501(c)4 American Exceptionalism Public Policy Committee.

Although the exact nature, amount and timing of such a contribution remain speculative. No doubt Ramaswamy is keeping his phone line open.

