Will Mountain Segment Drive Vail Resorts (MTN) Q4 Earnings?

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 28. The company is likely to benefit from solid contributions from the Mountain segment’s revenues. MTN has exhibited a decent performance in the past year, with this stock rising 19.3% and outperforming the industry’s 16.9% growth.

Solid Mountain Segment’s Growth to Continue in Q4

The company's performance is anticipated to have been boosted by increased destination visitation strength, and a notable rise in ticket sales across all North American destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas.



MTN has been witnessing robust demand with respect to the Australian Ski season. Season to date (through Jun 1, 2023), its Epic Australia Pass sales were up 16% on a year-over-year basis. Along with securing reservations for the upcoming winter season in Australia, these passes establish early commitments from Australian guests for North American ski resorts in the 2023/2024 winter season. This positive performance bodes well for Australian and North American winter destinations.



Our model predicts Lift, Ski School, Dining, Retail/Rental and Other revenues to increase 16.9%, 3%, 1.6%, 3.3% and 16.4% year over year to $69.5 million, $9.5 million, $17.6 million, $31 million and $79.9% million, respectively. Our model suggests total Mountain segment’s revenues to climb 12.4% year over year to $207.7 million.



Click here to know how the company’s overall fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to be.

Vail Resorts, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Vail Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vail Resorts, Inc. Quote

Overall Q4 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at a loss of $3.28 per share compared with a loss of $2.70 reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $282.5 million, suggesting 5.7% year-over-year jump.



MTN currently has a Zacks rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR has an Earnings ESP of +1.83% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Marriott have gained 41.6% in the past year. MAR’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of Boyd Gaming have gained 30.7% in the past year. BYD’s earnings outpaced the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has an Earnings ESP of +67.78% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Caesars Entertainment have increased 36.6% in the past year. CZR’s earnings outshined the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 74.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.