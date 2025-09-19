Will Mosaic's Cost-Cutting Momentum Fuel Stronger Margins Ahead?

The Mosaic Company MOS is implementing measures to enhance its operating cost structure through transformation plans that are expected to improve profitability. It remains on track with its cost-reduction plan, which is now expected to drive $250 million in run-rate cost reductions by the end of 2026, having already achieved $150 million in cost reduction targets set two years ago.



MOS achieved $161 million in cost savings as of June 30, 2025, with $106 million being realized within the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment and $55 million from selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) reductions. Cost-cutting actions helped MOS achieve a roughly 66% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA to $159 million in Mosaic Fertilizantes in the second quarter.



Mosaic remains committed to achieving the remaining cost-saving target through 2026. The roughly $90 million additional cost reductions are expected to be achieved through the optimization of the supply chain, automation of administrative functions, absorption of fixed costs and operational cost cuts. The company is expected to continue reaping the benefits of its cost-control measures, which, along with higher realized prices, are expected to drive its margins in the back half of 2025. Cost cuts coupled with lower turnaround and idle expenses are likely to deliver stronger margins in the third quarter.



Among its peers, Nutrien Ltd. NTR remains focused on lowering the cost of production in the potash business. Nutrien has announced several strategic actions to reduce its controllable costs and boost free cash flow. NTR has accelerated operational efficiency and cost-saving initiatives and anticipates achieving around $200 million in total savings this year. Nutrien is ahead of schedule on this cost-reduction goal.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF saw higher natural gas costs and SG&A expenses in the second quarter. The average cost of natural gas increased to $3.36 per MMBtu (million metric British thermal unit) in the second quarter from $1.9 per MMBtu a year ago. CF Industries’ SG&A expenses climbed around 33% year over year in the quarter, partly due to costs associated with the Blue Point joint venture. CF Industries expects SG&A in the third and fourth quarters to be more similar to the first quarter of 2025, which indicates a reduction.

MOS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Mosaic has gained 39.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s rise of 19.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MOS is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 11.79, a roughly 8.9% discount to the industry average of 12.95X. It carries a Value Score of B.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 60.1% and a decline of 11.8%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MOS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



