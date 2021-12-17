Will Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Continue in 2022?

The IRS sent the last round of 2021 child credit payments on December 15. But approximately 36 million parents across the country now have the same question in their mind: Will there be more monthly child tax credit payments in 2022?

SEE MORE Warning: You May Have to Pay Back Your Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

As it stands right now, child tax credit payments won't continue into next year. Current law clearly states that no payments can be made after December 31, 2021. However, there's still a chance that the December 15 payment will not be the last one. The Build Back Better Act, which was passed in the House of Representatives and is awaiting action in the Senate, would extend the monthly payments (and other child tax credit enhancements enacted for 2021) for one more year.

There would be some differences between the 2021 child tax credit payments and 2022 payments if the current version of the Build Back Better Act is enacted into law. For instance, people with higher incomes wouldn't receive monthly payments next year and the IRS could use more information to determine the amount of your payment. However, for most families, the monthly payments would be more or less the same as they were in 2021. (For more on potential changes, see Child Tax Credit 2022: How Next Year's Credit Could Be Different.)

When Will the Build Back Better Act Pass?

Congressional Democrats wanted the Build Back Better Act signed into law before the end of the year so that monthly child tax credit payments can start up again in January without missing a beat. But the legislation is now stuck in the Senate, and it's almost certain that additional action on the bill will have to wait until next year.

SEE MORE Tax Changes and Key Amounts for the 2021 Tax Year

There are a few reasons why the legislation has stalled in the Senate. Since Congressional Democrats are using the reconciliation process to avoid a filibuster in the Senate, the legislation needs the Senate parliamentarian's stamp of approval, which takes time. Democrats also still need to settle disagreements among themselves on certain issues, such as how to ease the $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes (SALT) on federal tax returns. And, of course, there's the biggest obstacle of all – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). The bill can't pass without Manchin's vote, but he's concerned about its overall cost if short-term spending measures in the legislation are extended later (as is expected). He's also worried about sending inflation even higher by pumping more money into the economy. President Biden has been negotiating with Manchin over terms of the bill, but they haven't been able to reach a deal so far.

If the Build Back Better Act eventually passes in the Senate, it likely won't be sent to the president's desk right away. Since the Senate is expected to make changes to the legislation, another vote in the House would be needed. That would add some additional time before President Biden can sign the bill.

And, of course, the legislation might not pass at all. Since no Senate Republicans are expected to vote for the bill, and the Senate is split 50/50 between Democrats and Republicans (with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking any ties), the Build Back Better Act will fail if just one Democratic Senator votes against it. That's why Sen. Manchin has so much control over the bill's fate.

When Will Monthly Payments Start if the BBB Act is Passed?

If passage of the Build Back Better Act is pushed into January, child tax credit payments could continue without interruption if action is taken early in the month. The IRS already has a system in place for making payments, so they should be able to initiate 2022 payments fairly quickly.

SEE MORE The Biden Tax Plan: How the Build Back Better Act Could Affect Your Tax Bill

But if Congress continues to kick the can down the road, parents may have to wait a while for another monthly payment. It could take weeks or even months before the political wrangling is over. Payments would be delayed accordingly under that scenario.

There's also the possibility that the Build Back Better Act is enacted with modified child tax credit provisions. For instance, Manchin has suggested that a work requirement for monthly payment recipients should be added to the bill. Additional income-based restrictions on who will receive monthly payments is another option. These changes, or others, could be made to the current Build Back Better Act in order to gain Manchin's support.

Of course, if the Build Back Better Act can't get through Congress at all, the December 15 payment could be the last. A separate bill just to extend the 2021 child tax credit enhancements is a possibility, but reaching an agreement among all 50 Democratic senators would still be difficult.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.