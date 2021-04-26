Will Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Moleculin Biotech Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2020, Moleculin Biotech had cash of US$15m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$18m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from December 2020. Notably, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Moleculin Biotech's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:MBRX Debt to Equity History April 26th 2021

Moleculin Biotech didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. With the cash burn rate up 5.2% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Moleculin Biotech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Moleculin Biotech shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Moleculin Biotech has a market capitalisation of US$100m and burnt through US$18m last year, which is 18% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Moleculin Biotech's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Moleculin Biotech's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Summing up, we think the Moleculin Biotech's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Moleculin Biotech you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

