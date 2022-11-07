Will Modest Top-Line Growth Aid Akamai (AKAM) Q3 Earnings?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.1%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.



The Cambridge, MA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by growth in its security business. Growing demand for cloud infrastructure solutions, mobile products and online video amid high data traffic is favoring its prospects.

Factors at Play

During the third quarter, Akamai continued to unveil cybersecurity tools to mitigate cyber risks and block malicious files uploaded to web apps and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), which are a set of definitions and protocols for building and integrating application software. These products will detect and block malware at the edge and prevent it from reaching the targeted destination, thereby thwarting damage from spreading.



The company also launched several application security features designed to help organizations thwart cybersecurity threats during API interactions and at the edge. Such state-of-the-art products are likely to have aided its performance in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $875 million, which indicates growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $860 million. For the third quarter of 2022, Akamai expects revenues between $868 million and $883 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.23, suggesting a decrease from $1.45 reported a year ago.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Akamai in the third quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -0.53%, with the former pegged at $1.22 and the latter at $1.23. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Akamai Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Akamai Technologies, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Akamai has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC is set to release quarterly numbers on Nov 9. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for EQRx, Inc. EQRX is +4.76% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is set to report quarterly numbers on Nov 10.



The Earnings ESP for Sight Sciences, Inc. SGHT is +1.29% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov 10.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.