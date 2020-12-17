Will Moderna Stock Soar If Its COVID Vaccine Is Authorized?

Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) share price actually fell a little after an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine last week. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has its turn on Thursday with the same committee reviewing the EUA filing for coronavirus vaccine candidate mRNA-1273. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 11, 2020, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com writer Keith Speights discuss whether or not Moderna stock will soar if its COVID-19 vaccine wins authorization.

Corrine Cardina: Here is a Slido question from Always Learning Fool, who asked, "Was the Pfizer sell-off because Moderna has the same mRNA technology with more feasible temperature and storage requirements? Are you expecting to see Moderna stock shoot up next week if and when it gets FDA approval?"

Keith Speights: I love the name, Always Learning Fool. That's a good one because we should all be always learning.

I don't think the sell-off really was related to that. Investors have known the advantages of Moderna's technology for quite a while now. I don't think you're seeing a sell-off as a result of that. It's more along what we talked about earlier that this news was kind of baked into Pfizer's price already.

In terms of the second question, are we expecting to see Moderna stock shoot up next week? Yeah, probably. I don't think you're going to see a 20 percent jump necessarily, but I think you'll see Moderna stock rise in anticipation of equally positive news from FDA advisory committee next week.

Corrine Cardina: Right. Not only that, but Moderna is a smaller stock. It has more in the pipeline related to the mRNA technology. It would be very exciting for Moderna shareowners to be their first product, getting ready to go onto the market.

Keith Speights: Exactly.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.