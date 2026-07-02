Will Microsoft's New Surface Devices Reignite the Hardware Business?

Microsoft MSFT is rolling out its next-generation Surface Pro and Surface Laptop lineup, with Thailand becoming the latest market to receive the devices ahead of official sales on July 23, 2026, following early-bird registration that opened July 1.



The refreshed hardware, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 processors, targets professionals and creators seeking on-device AI performance alongside cloud-based workflows. The Surface Laptop's 13.8-inch and 15-inch models offer up to 58% more graphics performance than their predecessors, with battery life reaching up to 20 hours on the smaller model and 19 hours on the larger one. Display sharpness on the 15-inch variant has also improved, with pixel density climbing from 201 to 262 PPI.



The launch arrives as Microsoft's device business continues to face headwinds. In its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, Windows OEM and Devices revenues declined 2% (down 3% in constant currency), contributing to a 1% overall decline in the More Personal Computing segment, which totaled $13.2 billion. That followed a second-quarter fiscal 2026 period in which Windows OEM and Devices revenues had actually grown 1%, even as total segment revenues fell 3% due to softer Xbox and other consumer categories.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Microsoft has guided More Personal Computing revenues to a range of $11.8 billion to $12.3 billion, reflecting continued uncertainty tied to broader PC market conditions.



Against this backdrop, the new Surface rollout represents a modest but deliberate push to reinvigorate premium hardware demand through performance and battery-life upgrades rather than aggressive pricing.

How Apple and Dell Compare in the Premium Device Race

Microsoft's Surface push places it against Apple AAPL and Dell Technologies DELL in the premium computing space. Apple continues to lean on its MacBook lineup and custom silicon to defend margins, while Dell remains focused on enterprise and business-class notebooks alongside its own AI-capable PC offerings. Apple's ecosystem advantage and brand loyalty give it steady premium demand, whereas Dell's scale in commercial channels provides resilience during soft consumer cycles. Compared with Apple and Dell, Microsoft's Surface strategy leans more heavily on hybrid form factors and Copilot+ AI integration, positioning it as a differentiated, if smaller, player among these three hardware competitors.

MSFT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MSFT shares have lost 18.7% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 21.4%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has appreciated 15.8% in the same time frame.

MSFT’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, MSFT stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 22.92X, higher than the industry’s 17.2X. MSFT has a Value Score of C.

MSFT’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.33 per share. The estimate indicates 27.05% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.