Will Microsoft Be a $2 Trillion Stock?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the odds-on favorite to be the first company to cross the $2 trillion market cap threshold according to Wells Fargo Securities analyst Philip Winslow, citing strong growth in Microsoft's Azure cloud computing business. He believes that the stock price will grow 55% from current levels, pushing the company's market cap to that rarified level.

"We believe the COVID-19 pandemic has created a zeitgeist moment for [cloud computing] as a whole -- changing [chief information officers'] cloud strategies forever ... from which we expect Microsoft Azure to disproportionately benefit as the enterprise cloud," Winslow wrote in a note to clients."

Image source: Getty Images.

Winslow went on the say that Microsoft was "narrowing the dollar revenue gap" between Azure and Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) industry-leading Amazon Web Services (AWS), while simultaneously widening its lead over Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) No. 3 player, Google Cloud. "Although investors have clearly turned positive on Microsoft Azure, we believe the full multi-year impact of Azure's growth potential is still not properly reflected in consensus estimates or the stock's valuation."

Achieving this benchmark isn't as outlandish as it might appear at first glance, and I believe the path to get there is quite reasonable. If Microsoft can continue to deliver revenue growth of about 14% over the next couple of years, resulting in earnings-per-share growth of about 17%, this would provide free cash flow (FCF) of about $68.2 billion by 2023, according to Winslow's calculations. If the market values the company as 30 times FCF, that would push the market cap of $2.2 trillion.

Just yesterday, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani made the case that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is currently the market cap leader at $1.389 trillion, would produce share gains of another 70% over the coming four years to boost its valuation above $2 trillion.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena owns shares of Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, and Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft, short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft, short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon, and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.