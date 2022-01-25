Will Mega-Cap Earnings Come to the Rescue of the Market?

Earnings season actually started a couple of weeks ago but, for some, it really gets going after the closing bell tonight. That is when Microsoft (MSFT) will be the first of the mega-cap tech stocks to report Q4 2021 results and give a sense of their outlook for 2022. They will be followed by Tesla (TSLA) tomorrow, Apple (AAPL) on Thursday, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) next Tuesday, Meta Platforms (the artist formerly known as Facebook) (FB) on Wednesday, and Amazon (AMZN) next Thursday.

Combined, those six companies represent nearly $10 trillion of market capitalization, so obviously the reaction in their stocks will influence the major indices over the next week or so, if only because they are weighted so heavily in them. More importantly, they will set the tone for traders across the board. It brings to mind the old (misquoted) saying, "What is good for General Motors is good for America." If the future looks good the likes of Microsoft and Apple, then it looks good for us all.

There is very little doubt that all six companies will report good results for last quarter. All are expected to post good growth in both profits and revenue, but it is their outlook that will really move the needle. The big drop in stocks, after all, has been about what the Fed and the economy are expected to do in the future, not what is happening now. It is driven by fear, not numbers. Numbers, while important in the context of each individual company, won’t do much to change the mood of the indices they're a part of. The outlook will.

If these giants of the modern economy express calm about the future, it will reassure a lot of traders and investors. If, on the other hand, the forward-looking statements are full of warnings about the unpredictability of covid variants or the negative impact of inflation and resulting rate hikes, we could have a lot lower to go before stocks turn the corner.

I wish I could say I was optimistic on that front, but history tells me not to put too much faith in it. CEOs are generally happy to take any opportunity to manage expectations, and even men as powerful and confident as Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg have to answer to their shareholders’ perception of their performance. In that context, battling uphill against all odds is a much better look than riding the wave of a strong economy, so talking of potential problems ahead that they will have to skillfully navigate is a smart move. That makes it likely that even any positive outlook will come with some qualifications, and, in the current atmosphere, traders may well focus more on the "but if..." parts of their statements rather than the likelihood of sustained growth.

Therefore, there are reasons to believe that the mega-cap earnings that are coming in the next week or so won’t come to the rescue of a market under pressure, at least not initially. Everyone is nervous and looking for an excuse to jump off the rollercoaster, and perfectly normal and understandable caution from mega-cap CEOs will provide it for some of those people. However, once the panic is over -- and it will be over at some point -- the potential of what has become known as the metaverse and of EVs, the market dominance of Google, Facebook and Amazon, and the massive profitability and potential of all these companies will take over market sentiment.

That is why, even though mega-cap earnings might not be the spark that reverses the move down, they will provide support in the long-term, and picking up any of these six stocks on post-earnings weakness may turn out to be a smart move.

