Will Mednax's (MD) New Name Pediatrix Medical be Beneficial?

Mednax, Inc. MD announced changing its corporate name to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. The move is expected to take effect following the closing bell on Jul 1, 2022. The company is expected to retain its current ticker symbol “MD.”

The move is in line with Mednax’s strategy to improve brand awareness and is expected to highlight its exclusive focus on providing specialized services for women, babies and children. The company earlier highlighted that unifying its certain operations under the Pediatrix brand is expected to collectively promote its wide range of healthcare services, difficult earlier due to different brand names.

The company is expected to boost its services across maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology and obstetric, and 18 pediatric subspecialty offerings. The brand change is likely to incorporate a new Pediatrix logo for better awareness. Mednax is the successor of Pediatrix Medical Group, which was founded in Florida in 1979. The company has invested more than $25 million over the past five years in education, research, safety initiatives and others in order to enhance its service quality. Clinicians working with Pediatrix provide services to one in every four babies in the United States. It has more than 4,700 affiliated physicians and clinicians practicing in Puerto Rico and 38 U.S. states.

Rising patient volumes are boosting Mednax’s profit levels for the past few quarters, and this current brand evolution will likely further drive volumes in the coming days. Apart from that, the company is also focused on expanding its telehealth services in a bid to ensure access to healthcare even when staying at home. Given the easy access, we expect this business line to continue performing well going forward besides boosting profits. The company expects its adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be at least $270 million, suggesting 1.7% growth from the 2021 figure.

Mednax’s stockholders are expected to have no required actions related to the name change. Their existing share certificates are expected to keep representing shares of Pediatrix Medical Group.

Price Performance

Mednax shares have decreased 41.1% in the past year against a 23.6% increase of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.