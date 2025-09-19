Will Medifast's Strategic Endeavors Deliver Growth in 2025?

Medifast, Inc. MED is strategically positioning itself at the intersection of health, nutrition and lifestyle coaching. The company is expanding its portfolio of nutritionally-balanced meals and supplements, offering options tailored to diverse consumer needs. MED continues to emphasize personalized support through the OPTAVIA program, delivering one-on-one coaching and customized plans.



The company is doubling down on strengthening its OPTAVIA coaching network to reignite business momentum through improved customer acquisition, retention and re-engagement. It is streamlining the coach development path to promote success and build leadership skills while introducing more intuitive incentives and clearer business growth strategies. Enhanced digital tools and data-driven insights are being rolled out to help coaches better track client progress and deliver personalized support.



Medifast is adopting an integrated, phased approach, broadening its product portfolio with the launch of the ACTIVE and ASCEND lines, while also enhancing its mobile app and web platform. These initiatives aim to deliver actionable insights, simplify coach reporting and modernize coach economics and product pricing models. It is redefining itself as a comprehensive health partner by expanding its wellness platform to encompass areas such as healthy motion, hydration, sleep and mental well-being.



In a nutshell, Medifast is prioritizing the revitalization of its coach and customer base by introducing enhanced tools, data-driven support and new products, with a strategic focus on restoring growth and profitability. Hence, Medifast is positioning itself as a holistic partner in lifestyle transformation by expanding its range of nutrition and wellness solutions. The aforementioned prudent endeavors position MED well for future success.

MED’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Medifast’s shares have lost 17.3% year to date compared with the industry’s 7.2% dip.



From a valuation standpoint, MED trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.36X compared with the industry’s average of 1.03X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year decline of 126.6% while that of 2026 shows growth of 17.4%. The company’s EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved south in the past 30 days.



Medifast currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

Post Holdings POST, which is a consumer-packaged goods holding company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 10.9% from the year-ago number.



The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chefs' Warehouse’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.6% and 19.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.



Ingredion Incorporated INGR, which is a provider of ingredient solutions specialized in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR’s current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 6.7% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. INGR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average.

