Will Matador's (MTDR) Upstream Business Hurt Q2 Earnings?

Matador Resources Company MTDR is set to release second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 25, after the closing bell. Since MTDR is a leading upstream player, having a strong foothold on prolific oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays, a considerable decline in realized oil price is likely to have hurt the quarterly performance.

Upstream Business

Being engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities, the fate of Matador Resources’ overall business primarily depends on the oil and gas pricing scenario. Majority of the company’s production comprises oil, making this commodity price the prime factor in determining MTDR’s earnings.

Q2 Oil Price & Production

The pricing scenario of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was considerably lower in the second quarter of this year than in the year-ago period. Per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the monthly WTI crude spot prices for this year’s April, May and June were $79.45 per barrel, $71.58 per barrel and $70.25 per barrel, respectively. The commodity prices were way lower than last year’s prices of $101.78 per barrel, $109.55 per barrel and $114.84 per barrel, respectively. Worries over a recession and economic slowdown possibly hurt oil price in the June quarter.

We expect the realized oil price, without realized derivatives, at $72.35 per barrel, suggesting a decline of 34.9% year over year. However, increasing production volumes, thanks to a strong position in the prolific Delaware basin, is likely to have partially offset the negative. Our estimate for net production volumes for the second quarter is pegged at 6,889.8 thousand barrels, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 17.7%.

Earnings & Revenue Projections

The unfavorable upstream business is likely to have hurt MTDR’s earnings in the June quarter of 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter earnings of $1.43 per share suggests a significant decline year over year. The same for sales of $650.2 million indicates a 31.1% decrease.

Upcoming Releases of Other Energy Players

Other energy players with significant upstream exposure that are gearing up to release quarterly results are ConocoPhillips COP, BP plc BP and EOG Resources EOG.

ConocoPhillips has an Earnings ESP of -11.72% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $2.20 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline.

BP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 5.

BP is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, suggesting a year-over-year deterioration.

EOG Resources has an Earnings ESP of -8.47% and a Zacks Rank #3.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s earnings is pegged at $2.46 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decrease.

