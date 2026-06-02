Will MasTec's Turnkey Strategy Unlock More Data Center Deals?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ is increasingly positioning itself as a one-stop infrastructure partner for hyperscale and enterprise customers, raising an important question for investors: Can its turnkey capabilities unlock an even larger share of the booming data center market?



While MasTec is best known for its communications, power delivery and energy infrastructure operations, it has steadily expanded its role in data center development by offering integrated solutions that span site preparation, civil construction, power infrastructure, fiber connectivity and utility interconnections. This broad service offering allows customers to work with a single contractor across multiple phases of a project, helping reduce complexity and accelerate deployment schedules.



The opportunity comes at a favorable time. AI adoption is driving unprecedented demand for data centers, creating the need for additional power generation, transmission infrastructure, fiber networks and mission-critical facilities. MasTec’s diversified business model aligns well with these requirements, particularly through its Power Delivery, Communications and Clean Energy & Infrastructure segments. MTZ’s first-quarter 2026 results highlight the momentum. Revenues increased 34% year over year to a record $3.8 billion, while backlog reached an all-time high of $20.3 billion. Clean Energy and Infrastructure backlog surged 65% year over year, reflecting strong demand across infrastructure markets and providing visibility well into 2027.



Management also raised full-year 2026 guidance, projecting revenues of $17.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $8.79. Combined with expected growth in power demand, grid modernization and fiber deployment, these trends create a favorable backdrop for MasTec’s turnkey approach.



As data center developers seek faster, more integrated project execution, MasTec’s ability to deliver multiple infrastructure components under one roof could become a meaningful competitive advantage and a catalyst for future deal wins.

MasTec vs. EMCOR vs. Quanta: Race for Data Center Wins

MasTec is benefiting from the surge in infrastructure spending and data center development, but the approach toward this opportunity differs compared with other market players like EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR.



EMCOR specializes in electrical, mechanical, HVAC and industrial construction services, making it a key contractor for mission-critical facilities and complex data center builds that require sophisticated building systems. Meanwhile, Quanta is heavily focused on electric transmission, distribution and grid modernization, positioning it to benefit from the enormous power requirements of AI-driven data centers.



While EMCOR excels inside the facility and Quanta focuses on the utility infrastructure feeding it, MasTec bridges both worlds through site development, fiber connectivity, power infrastructure and related construction services. This diversified exposure provides MTZ with multiple avenues to capitalize on the accelerating data center expansion cycle.

MTZ Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have surged 70.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



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MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.92, as shown in the chart below.



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EPS Trend Favors MTZ

For 2026 and 2027, MTZ’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 30 days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply 35.3% and 32.8% year-over-year growth, respectively.



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MasTec stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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