Will Massive Cuts to This Social Security Service Impact You?

Key Points The office that helps members of Congress straighten out Social Security issues on behalf of their constituents has been slashed by 94%.

The work typically conducted by that department continues with a skeleton staff.

House of Representatives members who have attempted to contact the Social Security Administration and IRS say they have not received a response.

As you planned your retirement strategy, chances are that there was no reason to worry yourself over what might happen if the government were to deeply slash the Social Security Administration (SSA). After all, who could have seen that coming?

However, serious changes have been made to the Office of Legislation and Congressional Affairs (OLCA). OLCA is an office within the SSA, tasked with helping resolve beneficiary issues brought to its attention by federal legislators. If it sounds like a big job, it is. Yet, recent cuts to the department have slashed its workforce from 50 to three employees -- two of whom were brought over from other offices.

Among its other duties, the office is responsible for providing technical assistance to lawmakers as they develop Social Security legislation and answering questions from Capitol Hill staffers. In addition, OLCA was in the perfect position to identify systemic problems within SSA operations. For example, the department would know which congressional districts appeared to report the most problems or have the greatest number of inquiries.

Whether you're receiving Social Security benefits or Social Security Disability (SSI), the change may have little impact on your life. If it does, here's how it's likely to happen.

You might have less access to help

If you've ever been desperate for help and called your elected representative's office for assistance, you know how efficient congressional staff members can be and how quickly they can cut through red tape to help you find answers. Given OLCA's deeply reduced staff, it's easy to imagine that congressional staffers will have to wait in line for assistance, meaning you'll wait longer for the answers you seek.

If the issue isn't life-changing, waiting may not be a bother. However, let's say you're a victim of a Social Security scam and require near-immediate help. You could find yourself with a frustratingly long wait.

Legislative misfires

With a significantly reduced OLCA, congressional staffers have fewer experts to query about Social Security's impact on everyday people. Without this insight, it's easy for a legislator to have less access to the insider knowledge required to best serve their constituents.

Cuts to OLCA may indirectly impact you by cutting your elected official's access to inside information.

Congressional frustration

In July, more than 50 House Democrats signed a letter sent to the SSA and IRS saying that staffers are receiving bounce-back emails and no replies from the legislative liaison offices. This has been particularly difficult for congressional offices, given how responsive OLCA once was.

Desperate for assistance, members of Congress often visit an agency field office regarding issues raised by their constituents. However, the union council for SSA field office workers argues that workloads in field offices are already worsening due to changes made to the agency under the new administration.

In response, the SSA says that it moved a congressional casework team to a "different component," and the remaining OLCA staffers are instructed to contact other offices to help with their responsibilities. Considering how overwhelmed other SSA offices appear to be, it's yet to be seen how much time they can spare to help with OLCA issues.

Options when you need assistance

As OLCA settles into a new reality and congressional staffers figure out their next best step, you may find yourself dealing with complex Social Security issues on your own. According to the SSA, it's still possible. Here's how you can get in touch with Social Security.

My Social Security account

According to SSA, more than 71 million people use its online services by logging into their my Social Security account. The free account is easy to set up. Not only can you see how much you've paid into Social Security over the years, but you can also quickly find out how much your monthly benefits will be if you retire at different ages. Equally important, you can contact the SSA with questions through the site.

In addition, with my Social Security, you can:

Submit an application for most benefits online: Applying online means you can skip a trip to a local SSA office to verify your identity and complete the application process.

Applying online Add or change direct deposit information: Rather than wait for someone to answer a phone call, you can quickly change deposit information online. For example, if you move , you need only to log in to let the SSA know.

Upload forms and documents : You can also log into my Social Security to electronically submit specific forms and documents to your local office. Once the office has received the submission, it will text or email you to let you know it's arrived.

By telephone or in-person

To speak with a live representative, call the national toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. If necessary, the SSA can make a video, phone, or in-person appointment for you.

Follow this link to find the average wait time based on the time of day and the day of the week.

Mail or fax

To submit forms, documents, or other information to your local office, you can find the mailing address or fax number by entering your zip code on the Social Security Office Locator page. It's possible that your local office will have a drop-off box for your convenience.

While the SSA doesn't look quite the same as it did this time last year, that doesn't mean services are unavailable. It appears that the employees who remain are doing what they can to provide the services you need.

