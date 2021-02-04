Will Masco (MAS) Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season?

Masco Corporation MAS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s revenues and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1% and 31.7%, respectively. Also, the top and the bottom line gained 16% and 73%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Masco’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.81 billion, suggesting a 10.3% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for the company’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 37% on a year-over-year basis.

Factors to Consider

Masco’s fourth-quarter revenues are expected to have improved mainly on solid demand for the company’s products due to rising trend of people investing more on their homes. Both Decorative Architectural Products and Plumbing Products segment results are likely to be strong for the to-be-reported quarter. The company expects total sales in the range of 8-10% (excluding the currency impact) and adjusted operating profit margin of 17% for the fourth quarter. Also, a rebounding international market will act as a tailwind. However, uncertainties about business disruptions and raw material inflation are expected to have weighed on margins to some extent.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plumbing Products’ sales of $1,124 million indicates growth of 9.6% year over year. The same for adjusted EBITDA is currently pegged at $238 million, which suggests an improvement of 18.4% from $201 million a year ago. The segment results will likely reflect substantial cost-cutting measures during the quarter. In first-quarter 2020, Masco acquired the entire share capital of SmarTap A.Y Ltd. ("SmarTap"), a developer of a smart bathing system that monitors and controls the temperature and flow of water. SmarTap is included in the Plumbing Products segment, which is likely to have contributed to the segment’s revenues in the fourth quarter.



The consensus mark for the Decorative Architectural Products segment’s sales is currently pegged at $677 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10.4%. The same for adjusted EBITDA stands at $130 million, indicating an improvement of 18.2% from the prior-year period.



Overall, inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products are likely to reflect in the company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches remains a potent headwind.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Masco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Masco has an Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, of +0.17%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



