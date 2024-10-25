Will Margin Performance Aid Huntington Ingalls' Q3 Earnings?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 31 before market open.



See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.



The company holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.17%. Solid revenue performance across the majority of its business segments and robust margin performance in its shipbuilding business are likely to have contributed to HII’s overall performance in the third quarter of 2024.

HII’s Ingalls Unit: Anticipated Growth in Revenues



Higher revenues from surface combatants and amphibious assault ships are likely to have contributed to the Ingalls segment’s top line in the third quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Ingalls unit’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $742 million, which indicates growth of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Quote

HII’s Newport News Unit to Show Improved Momentum



Higher volumes from the Columbia-class submarine program are likely to have boosted the Newport News segment’s revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Newport News unit’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, which indicates growth of 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

HII’s Mission Technologies Unit to Witness Growth



Higher sales volumes from C5ISR and cyber, electronic, warfare and space (CEW&S) contracts are likely to have aided the Mission Technologies segment’s revenue performance in the third quarter of 2024. In September 2024, the company delivered two REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Such deliveries are also expected to have contributed to this segment’s quarterly performance.

Q3 Estimates for HII



Solid sales expectations across the majority of the Huntington Ingalls’ business segments are likely to have boosted the company’s overall revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $2.88 billion, which suggests an increase of 2.2% from the prior-year reported number.



Such solid sales growth expectations and improving margin performance in its shipbuilding industry are likely to have boosted Huntington Ingalls’ earnings performance. However, a persistent shortage of skilled labor and supply-chain issues might have some adverse impact on its overall bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.84 per share. This calls for an improvement of 3.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HII



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HII this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Huntington Ingalls has an Earnings ESP of -0.69%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, HII carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider



Here we have mentioned the following players from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS is slated to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ third-quarter earnings stands at $1.96 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $4.04 billion, which implies a 3.2% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $2.70 per share, which calls for a 6.3% improvement from the third-quarter 2023 reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $756 million, which indicates a 4.4% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



Moog ( MOG.A ) is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov. 1 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOG.A’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings stands at $1.77 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 sales is pegged at $886.2 million, which implies a 1.6% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moog Inc. (MOG.A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.