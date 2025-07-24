Will lululemon's Innovation Pipeline Deliver Growth in 2H25?

Innovation has long been the heartbeat of lululemon athletica inc.’s LULU brand identity. From redefining athleisure with technical fabrics to launching performance-first product lines, the company has consistently blended function, style and science. In fiscal 2025, innovation focus is more crucial than ever, as lululemon aims to navigate a complex retail landscape and reignite growth momentum.



LULU’s growth story in the second half of fiscal 2025 hinges on the strength of its innovation engine, and so far, the signals look promising. Despite macro pressures and cautious U.S. consumer behavior, the athleticwear giant is doubling down on product development, brand activation and international expansion to stay ahead of the curve.



Management highlighted strong guest responses to several launches, including the No Line Align leggings, Daydrift trousers and Glow Up training leggings, many of which sold out quickly and are expected to be expanded across stores in the second half of the year. These items reflect lululemon’s broader push into technical performance gear across yoga, run, train, golf and tennis categories, blending fashion with function to meet lifestyle and athletic needs.



However, tariff headwinds and cost pressures loom large, with first-half fiscal 2025 margins taking a hit. The company plans modest, targeted price increases and supply-chain adjustments to offset these in the second half, expecting mitigation efforts to be more impactful in the back half. With a healthy balance sheet, loyal customer base and compelling new products, lululemon’s innovation pipeline may very well be the spark that powers stronger growth in the latter half of 2025.

Can NKE & RL Keep Up With LULU’s Innovation Momentum?

As lululemon races ahead with fabric tech breakthroughs and category-blurring product drops, the real test is whether NIKE Inc.’s NKE powerhouse R&D and Ralph Lauren Corporation’s RL heritage-meets-innovation playbook can keep pace or risk falling behind.



NIKE is entering fiscal 2026 with a sharper, sport-led innovation strategy, reorganizing teams around specific sports and focusing on performance categories like running, training and basketball. Recent launches and athlete-driven campaigns are helping rebuild momentum. However, while NIKE refines its portfolio and recovers from past missteps, lululemon continues to set the pace with focused, high-impact innovation. To keep up, NKE must now match lululemon’s precision and product consistency.



Ralph Lauren is entering fiscal 2026 with a focus on blending timeless style with modern functionality. Its innovation strategy emphasizes elevated materials, localized capsule collections, and tech-enabled experiences to deepen consumer engagement. While lululemon thrives on technical performance and rapid product cycles, Ralph Lauren leans into craftsmanship and lifestyle relevance. The brand’s steady innovation supports premium pricing and global appeal. However, compared with lululemon’s agile model, its pace remains more measured and brand-centric.

The Zacks Rundown for LULU

lululemon’s shares have lost 41.4% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 24.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, LULU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88X, higher than the industry’s 11.51X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 1.1%, whereas the consensus mark for fiscal 2026 suggests growth of 8.3%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have been southbound in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LULU currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.