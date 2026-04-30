Will Lower Revenues Adversely Impact Qorvo's Earnings in Q4?

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 5, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.04%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.6%, on average.



The leading provider of radio frequency solutions is expected to witness a decline in revenues year over year, due to weakness across key segments. However, its continued focus on innovation and portfolio expansion across various markets is a tailwind.

Factors at Play

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Qorvo is expected to have benefited from improving order trends and some inventory restocking, which might have helped stabilize shipments to key smartphone customers. Seasonal demand could have also provided modest support in revenue generation.



During the to-be-reported quarter, Qorvo continues to expand its presence in connectivity, defense, and automotive markets. Ongoing product launches and design wins in Wi-Fi, power management, and RF solutions are likely to support its future growth.



However, Qorvo operates in a highly competitive market, where pricing pressure remains a key concern. Macroeconomic headwinds, such as supply chain challenges, raw material cost volatility, tariffs and geopolitical tensions, might have continued to weigh on its net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



Revenues from the High-Performance Analog (HPA) segment are expected to be $205.45 million, indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $187.86 million. Net sales from the Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG) segment are pegged at $111.74 million, implying growth from $101.28 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues from the Advanced Cellular Group (ACG) segment is pegged at $482.36 million, indicating a significant decline from $580.33 million in the year-ago quarter.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $799.68 million, indicating a decline from $869.47 million recorded a year ago. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, suggesting a fall from $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Qorvo for the fiscal fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Qorvo carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here..



Qorvo, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Qorvo, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Qorvo, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is set to release its first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks Inc. ANET is +2.79%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 5.



The Earnings ESP for CDW Corporation CDW is +1.90%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 6.

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CDW Corporation (CDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.