Will Lower Patient Days Affect Tenet Healthcare's Q2 Earnings?

Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 24, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $4.08 per share on revenues of $5.39 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate has decreased 3 cents over the past 60 days. Yet, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 2.3%.

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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s revenues is pegged at $21.98 billion, implying a rise of 3.1% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $17.50, indicating a jump of 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Tenet Healthcare beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 20.6%, as you can see below.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-eps-surprise | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for THC

However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

THC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping THC’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted patient admissions in total hospital operations suggests a 2.2% year-over-year decline. However, on the same hospital basis, the consensus estimate for adjusted patient admissions indicates a 1% increase from a year ago. The consensus mark for net patient revenues per adjusted admission in the second quarter signals a 10.2% year-over-year increase.

Meanwhile, the Ambulatory Care business is likely to have gained from strong growth in consolidated same-facility net patient service revenues, contributions from facility acquisitions and an expansion of service lines. Our model estimate for the Ambulatory Care segment’s net operating revenues suggests 7.8% growth from the prior-year quarter’s figure, whereas the consensus estimate indicates an 8.4% increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EBITDA from Ambulatory Care operations suggests 5.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hospital Operations and Services revenues for the second quarter is pegged at just a little over $4 billion, indicating a 0.1% increase from the year-ago period. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted EBITDA from the segment suggests a 2.8% year-over-year fall.

Both the consensus estimate and our model estimate suggest that second-quarter total hospital patient days have decreased 3% year over year. Both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for the average length of stay in total hospital indicate a 0.2% decrease from a year ago. Also, with increased utilization, costs are expected to have increased in the second quarter, making an earnings beat uncertain.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Tenet Healthcare, here are some companies from the broader Medical space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN has an Earnings ESP of +13.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ProMIS’ bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter of a loss of $1.45 indicates an 80% year-over-year improvement. It has witnessed one upward revision against no downward movement over the past 60 days.

Alcon Inc. ALC has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alcon’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter indicates a 1.3% increase from a year ago. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 3.7%. The consensus estimate for ALC’s revenues is pegged at $2.77 billion, signaling a 7.3% increase.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cardinal Health’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter suggests 16.4% year-over-year growth. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.3%. CAH’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter are pegged at $65.61 billion, a 9.1% increase from the year-ago period.

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Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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