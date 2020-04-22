Will Lower Copper Prices Dent Freeport's (FCX) Q1 Earnings?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX is set to release first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 24, before the opening bell.



The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 20.6%, on average. The temporary halt of normal operations at the Cerro Verde mine and weak copper prices likely are to have affected the company’s first-quarter performance.



The stock has lost 45.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 35.3% decline.





Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.



What to Expect?



In March, Freeport issued an operational update and stated that production from the Grasberg Block Cave and Deep MLZ orebodies averaged nearly 35,000 metric tons of ore per day from Jan 1 through Mar 5.



However, the company stated last month that it is revising operating plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. This might lead to a temporary reduction in copper and molybdenum production in the Americas, which are witnessing low commodity prices.



Moreover, Freeport has 53.56% interest in Cerro Verde, which operates one of the largest concentrating facilities near Arequipa, Peru. Cerro Verde was transitioned provisionally to a care and maintenance status for a 15-day period starting Mar 16. Further, the government of Peru has extended the declaration of National Emergency till Apr 26, 2020. The halt of normal operations at Cerro Verde might have partly impacted the company’s production in the first quarter.



Other Factors At Play in Q1



Weaker copper prices are likely to have weighed on Freeport’s first-quarter results. Copper prices tumbled to a three-year low in March thanks to impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy and a sharp decline in crude oil prices. Concerns over a slowdown in demand in China, the world’s biggest metal consumer, also hurt prices. Industrial production in China took a big hit partly due to coronavirus-induced shutdowns and quarantine restrictions. Prices of the red metal were under pressure last month as the pandemic hurt industrial activities.



What do the Estimates Indicate?



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freeport’s first-quarter consolidated revenues is currently pegged at $2,973 million, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 21.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter consolidated net cash costs per pound of copper is currently pegged at $1.99, which suggests a 11.8% rise on a year-over-year basis. The same for average realized price for copper stands at $2.78 per pound, which calls for a 4.1% decline year over year.



The consensus mark for consolidated copper sales for the first quarter is pegged at 726 million pounds, which calls for a rise of 17.9% year over year and a sequential fall of 19.9%.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?



Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Freeport this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Freeport is 0.00%. The Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are both currently pegged at a loss of 23 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Freeport currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



