Will Low Water Heater Demand Mar A. O. Smith (AOS) Q3 Earnings?

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct 27, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 23.3% in the past 60 days. However, the company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 9.8%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for A.O. Smith this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Higher volumes of water treatment products, boilers and commercial water heaters are likely to have boosted the North America segment’s performance in the third quarter. Strong demand in the wholesale channel is also expected to have driven performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for North America sales indicate a 7.1% rise from the year-ago reported number.



The top line is expected to reflect benefits from the acquisitions of Master Water Conditioning Corporation (July 2021) and Giant Factories, Inc. (October 2021). The Master Water Conditioning acquisition has boosted AOS’ water treatment business in North America, while the Giant Factories buyout has broadened its commercial and water heater offerings. For the third quarter, the company expects the Giant Factories acquisition to contribute approximately $100 million to the top line.



However, lower consumer demand in China due to coronavirus-related lockdowns is likely to have impacted the Rest of the World segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rest of the World segment revenues shows a 4.2% decrease from the year-ago reported number.



Weakness in North American residential water heater demand is expected to have dented performance in the third quarter. For the third quarter, AOS expects sales to decrease 4% year over year, while adjusted earnings are predicted to decline 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues suggests a decline of 4.4% from the year-ago period. The same for earnings hints at an approximate 16% fall from the year-ago reported number.



High raw material and transportation costs are likely to have hurt A. O. Smith’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Adverse foreign currency movements are expected to have impacted overseas business revenues.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for A. O. Smith this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: A. O. Smith has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 69 cents.



Zacks Rank: A. O. Smith currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of Q2 Earnings

A. O. Smith’s second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The bottom line improved in double digits year over year. Net sales of $965.9 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $970.2 million. The top line increased 12% year over year, driven by higher sales in North America and India, supported by its pricing actions.

