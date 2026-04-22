Will LivePerson Acquisition Strengthen SoundHound Stock?

SoundHound AI’s SOUN planned acquisition of LivePerson could become one of the most important moves in the company’s growth journey. The transaction would combine SoundHound’s proprietary voice AI and agentic AI capabilities with LivePerson’s established digital messaging and customer engagement platform. This would create a more complete conversational AI ecosystem spanning voice, text, chat, mobile and web channels.



For enterprises, customer interactions are increasingly moving across multiple channels. Many customers may start a conversation through voice and later continue through text or web chat. A unified platform that manages these touchpoints seamlessly can become highly valuable. That is where this acquisition could strengthen SoundHound’s market relevance.



Shares of SoundHound gained 3.7% in the after-hour trading session yesterday.

SOUN Gains Stronger Scale and Data Moat

One of the biggest benefits from the acquisition is the combined scale of customer interactions. LivePerson powers nearly one billion customer messages per month, while SoundHound already handles billions of voice interactions annually. Together, the companies would control a vast dataset across both digital and voice environments.



That matters because conversational AI improves with more real-world interactions. Larger datasets can help train models, improve intent recognition, boost automation rates and deliver more accurate responses. This could enhance SoundHound’s competitive edge against rivals in the rapidly growing AI customer service market.

SoundHound Expands Customer Reach Across Industries

The deal would also significantly expand SoundHound’s enterprise footprint. The combined company is expected to operate across more than 30 countries and serve major customers, including 12 of the top 15 global banks, four of the top five global airlines, four of the top five global automakers and more than 10 leading telecom providers.



This diversification could reduce dependence on any single end market. While SoundHound has built strong traction in automotive, restaurants and enterprise voice solutions, LivePerson adds stronger exposure to financial services, telecom, travel, healthcare and retail.

Revenue Synergies Could Lift SOUN’s Growth

The acquisition may also unlock strong cross-selling opportunities. SoundHound can introduce its voice AI offerings to LivePerson’s large enterprise customer base, while its existing clients can adopt LivePerson’s digital messaging tools.



Management said the combined business could reach a $500 million revenue opportunity based on the current customer base alone. That suggests meaningful upside without relying solely on new customer wins.

Attractive Deal Structure Strengthens SOUN Outlook

SoundHound is set to acquire LivePerson at an equity value of $43 million, reflecting an approximately 22% premium to LivePerson’s 30-day volume-weighted average valuation. Upon closing, SoundHound expects to receive $74 million from LivePerson’s cash balance prior to repayment of the 2026 Convertible Senior Notes. Including discounted treatment of the remaining debt, the transaction implies a total enterprise value of nearly $250 million.



SoundHound ended 2025 with $248 million in cash and no debt. Management expects the combined company to maintain a strong balance sheet with no debt after closing, while the added scale could accelerate the path to profitability.



The LivePerson acquisition appears strategically attractive. It could make SoundHound a more diversified, scaled and data-rich conversational AI company. If integration execution remains strong, the deal may support faster revenue growth, stronger margins and improved long-term shareholder value.

How SOUN Is Positioned Against Key AI Rivals

Among notable competitors, Microsoft MSFT remains a major force in conversational AI through its Azure cloud platform, Copilot offerings and OpenAI partnership. Microsoft benefits from deep enterprise relationships, vast financial resources and global distribution reach. The company can bundle AI solutions with productivity software, cloud infrastructure and security tools, creating a powerful ecosystem advantage.



However, Microsoft’s broader focus spans many categories, while SoundHound remains more specialized in voice AI, automotive and customer interaction use cases. That focused approach may help SoundHound move faster in niche markets where tailored deployment matters.



Another competitor is NICE Ltd. NICE, a leader in customer experience software and contact-center automation. NICE has built a strong presence among enterprises seeking AI-driven customer service solutions. The company offers analytics, workforce management and digital engagement tools, making it a well-established rival in enterprise service automation.



However, NICE is more rooted in legacy contact-center platforms, whereas SoundHound emphasizes next-generation voice AI and agentic automation. As businesses modernize customer engagement systems, SoundHound’s innovation speed could help it compete effectively against NICE.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have gained 13.9% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 1.8%.

SOUN’s 1-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 13.46, above the industry’s average of 12.51.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged at 9 cents, although the expected loss remains narrower than the previous year’s loss of 13 cents.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Zacks Rank

SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.