Will LivaNova's Growth And Innovation Drive Sustained Gains In 2025?

(RTTNews) - LivaNova PLC (LIVN) began 2025 with a solid first quarter, delivering strong organic revenue growth, margin expansion, and clinical milestones. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook, despite incurring one-time environmental charges.

LivaNova is a medical technology company focused on cardiovascular and neuromodulation solutions. Its portfolio includes Essenz Perfusion Systems and neuromodulation therapies for conditions such as drug-resistant epilepsy and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA.

First-quarter 2025 Performance:

In the first quarter of 2025, LivaNova reported revenue of $316.9 million, compared with the revenue of $291 million in the same quarter of 2024, reflecting top-line performance across its business segments.

This represented 7.4 percent growth on a reported basis, 8.9 percent growth on a constant-currency basis, and an impressive 10.4 percent organic growth year-over-year, underscoring the company's continued momentum and demand for its cardiopulmonary and neuromodulation products.

This performance was driven by strong demand in cardiopulmonary products, particularly the Essenz Perfusion System, and modest growth in neuromodulation across Europe and other global markets.

Adjusted operating income rose to $64.6 million, up from $53.1 million in Q1 2024.

GAAP operating income reached $48.6 million, a significant increase from $16.2 million a year ago.

Despite this, LivaNova reported a GAAP loss of $6.01 per share, impacted by the recognition of an environmental liability related to SNIA. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to $0.88, up from $0.73 in the prior year.

The company also reported $24 million in operating cash flow and $20 million in adjusted free cash flow, reinforcing its strong cash generation profile.

Pipeline and Clinical Development:

LivaNova submitted its premarket approval or PMA application to the FDA for the aura6000 System, designed to treat obstructive sleep apnea. The submission was supported by results from the OSPREY trial, which met both primary safety and efficacy endpoints.

The company also shared 12-month, top-line data from OSPREY, showing:

-- 65% responder rate.

-- 68% median reduction in both apnea-hypopnea and oxygen desaturation indices.

These results included patients with severe OSA, high BMI, and complete concentric collapse, indicating broad potential benefit.

Outlook for 2025:

LivaNova has raised its full-year 2025 revenue growth guidance, now expecting 6.0 percent to 7.0 percent growth on a constant-currency basis, up from the previously projected 5.0 percent to 6.0 percent.

The company also increased its organic revenue growth forecast to 7.0 percent to 8.0 percent, compared to its earlier range of 6.0 percent to 7.0 percent, reflecting confidence in sustained business momentum and strong global demand for its products.

The company now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $3.60 to $3.70, slightly below previous guidance due to the SNIA-related adjustment. Foreign exchange is projected to be a smaller headwind than previously anticipated.

Adjusted free cash flow is expected to remain between $135 million and $155 million, unchanged from prior guidance.

Cash Position:

As of March 31, 2025, LivaNova reported healthy cash flows, with sufficient capital to support continued investment in product development, regulatory activities, and strategic growth. Share count for 2025 is expected to be approximately 55 million.

LIVN has traded in a range of $63.12 to $43.22 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is at $43.22, up over 22.58%.

