Will Lithium Giant Livent's Earnings Crush Expectations Again?

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) is slated to report its second-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Tuesday, Aug. 2. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The pure-play lithium producer's report will precede that of lithium industry goliath Albemarle, which plans to release its quarterly report after the market close on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Investors will probably be approaching Livent's report with a solid dose of optimism. Last quarter, the Philadelphia-based company's revenue comfortably beat the Wall Street consensus estimate, and earnings crushed it.

Moreover, management significantly raised its full-year guidance for both the top line and the key profitability metric for which it provides an outlook. These boosts were due to management expecting higher realized lithium prices than it previously projected. Prices have soared because supply has been tight for the metal that's needed to produce the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EV).

Last quarter's report thrilled investors, who propelled shares up 30%. In 2022, Livent stock is down 8.7% as of July 8, but it is still notably outperforming the broader market, as the S&P 500's return is underwater by 17.5% over this period. Moving our lens further out, shares are up 19.3% over the last year, whereas the S&P 500's return is 8.4% in the red.

Livent's key numbers

Here are the year-ago period's results and Wall Street's estimates to use as benchmarks.

Metric Q2 2021 Result Q2 2022 Wall Street Consensus Estimate Wall Street's Projected Change (YOY) Revenue $102.2 million $207.3 million 103% Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) $0.04 $0.29 625%

Thanks to surging lithium prices, analysts expect Livent's second-quarter year-over-year growth on the bottom line, adjusted for one-time items, to be about six times its revenue growth.

For context, in the first quarter, Livent's revenue jumped 56% year over year to $143.5 million, topping the $140.2 million Wall Street consensus estimate. On an adjusted basis, net income soared 1,011% to $40 million, which translated to earnings per share rocketing 950% to $0.21. This result sped by the $0.14 analysts had projected.

Capacity expansion update

Investors can expect an update on Livent's capacity expansion. The company has several projects underway to expand the quantities of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide it's able to produce.

The project that's closest to coming on line is a 5,000-metric-ton hydroxide capacity expansion in Bessemer City, North Carolina. Last quarter, the company said it expected commercial production to start in the second half of this year.

Full-year 2022 guidance

Last quarter, management raised its annual guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). These increases were due entirely to higher expected realized prices across all its lithium products. There were no changes in its projected sales volumes.

The stock will likely react favorably if management notably increases its guidance again.

Metric Current Guidance Prior Guidance Current Projected Change at Midpoint (YOY) 2022 revenue $755 million to $835 million $540 million to $600 million 89% 2022 adjusted EBITDA $290 to $350 million $160 million to $200 million 360%

10 stocks we like better than Livent Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Livent Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.