Will Linzess Continue to Aid IRWD's Top Line in 2026 After a Soft Q4?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ IRWD sole marketed product, Linzess (linaclotide), is approved for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults and pediatric patients aged seven years and above. The drug is also approved for treating functional constipation in children and adolescents aged six to 17 years.

The company markets Linzess in the United States in collaboration with drug giant AbbVie ABBV. Ironwood’s top line primarily comprises revenues recorded under its collaborative arrangements with ABBV for the development and commercialization of Linzess in the United States.

IRWD and ABBV equally share Linzess’ brand collaboration profits and losses in the country.

Ironwood also has agreements with Astellas Pharma and AstraZeneca AZN related to the development and commercialization of Linzess in Japan and China, respectively. Both Astellas Pharma and AstraZeneca pay royalties to Ironwood on net Linzess revenues earned in their regions.

These collaborations act as one of the sources of revenues in the form of royalties for Ironwood.

IRWD Banks on Linzess to Aid Sales in 2026

Ironwood recently reported its fourth-quarter 2025 results, which reflected softer Linzess sales, resulting in a reduced share of net profit for the company. Per management, the decline in Linzess sales was largely due to gross-to-net rebate adjustments and higher pricing pressure from the Medicare Part D redesign, and not underlying demand.

Ironwood’s share of net profit from the sales of Linzess in the United States declined 15% year over year to $289.3 million in 2025.

However, Linzess’ prescription demand remained strong during this period, underscoring management’s optimism for sustained growth in 2026.

Also, effective Jan. 1, 2026, Linzess’ list price was reduced to help maintain patient access. Despite the price cut, management expects Linzess’ net sales to increase year over year in 2026, as the lower list price will reduce certain mandatory government rebates. Fewer rebate payments should translate into higher net revenues in 2026.

Ironwood expects a strong rebound and improvement in Linzess’ sales in 2026 and subsequently its share of net profit from the sales of this partnered drug in the United States. The rebound is expected to come mainly from improved net pricing after a list-price cut and continued prescription growth. Ironwood is also focusing on Linzess’ label expansion efforts to support long-term growth.

Ironwood expects total revenues of $450 million to $475 million in 2026. The revenue outlook for 2026 indicates an increase of 54% year over year at the midpoint compared with 2025.

IRWD's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past six months, shares of Ironwood have skyrocketed 220.3% against the industry’s decline of 7.9%. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Ironwood is trading at a discount to the industry. Going by the price-to-sales ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 1.99, lower than 2.31 for the industry. The stock is trading below its five-year mean of 4.05.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has remained stable at 76 cents over the past 30 days. During the same time frame, loss per share estimates for 2027 have also remained stable at 3 cents.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IRWD's Zacks Rank

Ironwood currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.