Will Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Liberty Media Corporation, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.62 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +129.63% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Liberty Media Corporation compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 187.5%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.97 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +239.66%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Liberty Media Corporation, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 87.62%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Liberty Media Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Liberty Media Corporation shares have added 11.6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

